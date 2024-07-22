Queen Letizia's sparkling midi dress with cinched waist proves that summer sequins can be done in the daytime

Queen Letizia of Spain proved that sparkles aren't just for evening wear as she stepped out in a sequin midi dress with a chic cinched waist detail.

Stepping out in Madrid for the the Luca de Tena, Mariano de Cavia and Mingote journalism awards, the Spanish monarch made sparkles look timeless in the Sequin-Embellished Pleated-Hem Woven Midi Dress by Self Portrait.

While sequins can be a notoriously tricky fashion trend to style, especially during summer days, Queen Letizia's look proved that adding a touch of shimmer can look subtle and oh-so stylish when done right.

The dress boasts delicate cream-coloured sequins that blend in seamlessly with the elegant boucle material. Though barely noticeable, they provided an effortless essence of glamour to the piece.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Self Portrait dress's design gives the illusion of being a separate peplum waist coat and midi slip skirt rather than a dress.

The Self Portrait dress's design gives the illusion of being a separate peplum waist coat and midi slip skirt rather than a dress. This clever tailoring created the most gorgeous silhouette with the combination of a cinched in waist and a flowing, ultra-feminine skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Complementing the finer details of the designer piece, Letizia added silver drop-earrings that were nearly identical to the buttons on the dress.

She also highlighted the shimmer in the gown, adding metallic-toned accessories from some of her favourite designers. This included a golden pair of sandals from Aquazzura. The Sundance 50 Gold Leather Sandals boasted a comfy block heel that made for easy walking, along with an open toe design and ribbed ankle straps.

Queen Letizia has long been a style icon whose go-to footwear is a pair of heels - although we have seen her embrace comfier options and casual flats lately.

Due to suffering from painful chronic metatarsalgia, the Queen has been choosing the likes of low block heel sandals and crisp white trainers when it comes to royal outings recently.

Keeping within her monochromatic palette, Queen Letizia chose the Alice Metallic Gold Clutch by Magrit. Despite its metallic hue, the minimalist handbag blended seamlessly with the monarch’s cream-coloured outfit.