Queen Letizia's golden sandals with her satin blue two piece just gave us serious comfy shoe inspiration
Whether you are attending a wedding or jetting off on holiday, you need to be taking style tips from the Spanish monarch
It seems that summer has suddenly arrived, with near wall-to-wall sunshine this week and even more on the horizon. While we might be scrambling to find our sandals, Queen Letizia has shown just how versatile the casual shoe can be.
With wedding and summer party season in full swing, you might be tempted to wear your best designer heels to every event. Rather than sacrificing comfort though, Queen Letizia of Spain has opted for a more low-key approach to occasion wear.
Pictured alongside her husband King Felipe VI for the ten year anniversary of his proclamation, the former journalist wore gold sandals from Aquazzura instead of heels.
Though the flat shoes could have looked too informal, the £470 sandals had delicate decorative motifs at the side which helped to elevate them.
As the shoes were golden, their shimmery tone also tied in the satin two piece she wore to the historic event, which marked the 10th anniversary of her husband’s ascension to the throne.
Originally from Maksu, the 'Grace' teal co-ord featured an elegant sleeveless blouse made from natural silk that had an almost iridescent quality. The matching skirt had similar beautiful sheen, with the asymmetrical cut giving it an almost rippled effect.
While some of us aren’t brave enough to attempt colour blocking, the monochromatic look was a great alternative to a classic dress or boxy suit.
Just like the Princess of Wales, this monarch also isn’t afraid of re-wearing outfits and the set has become a favourite of Letizia's. As recently as 2023, she was spotted wearing the Maksu co-ord to the Journalism Awards ceremony in Madrid.
Eagled-eyed fans will notice a subtle difference to the effortless chic look, as Queen Letizia decided to style it with teardrop ‘Juliette’ earrings from Studio Sibela.
Featuring stones in hues of sapphire and champagne, these dangly statement earrings looked like they belonged in the royal collection - but cost just a fraction of the price (124 Euros).
For those wanting to recreate Queen Letizia’s luxe look, we’ve found sandals that will help you stay comfortable while looking chic.
Shop Gold Sandals
As the Spanish monarch suffers from a chronic foot condition, she has learnt how to style flat shoes for almost every formal event. Whether it is staples like classic white trainers or bejewelled sandals, the monarch has proved that heels aren’t always your only option.
In fact, here are some of our favourites from the high street and beyond.
Exact Match
Holiday like a royal with these design flats from Aquazzura. Still available in Queen Letizia’s gold tone, these design shoes feature a delicate buckle and side motif details.
Wanting a little extra lift? These gold block heels from Phase Eight has a subtle strappy details and Cuban heel which won't tire you out.
Lipsy Gold Strappy Flat Sandals
If your summer shoes has seen better days, these rope sandals from Lipsy are a great option. Guaranteed to a little sparkle to any outfit, they feature a delicate braid design and are under £30.
While we might love classic gold hoops or subtle pearl studs, statement jewellery is a must for any event.
Even if you don’t have a wedding to attend this year, you’ll want to add these statement pieces to your summer wardrobe.
Shop Gorgeous Earrings
Exact match
While we can't often afford a royal wardrobe, we've found Queen Letizia’s statement earrings for under £150. Made from 952 sterling silver and cut stones, these are a great investment piece.
For those who can't get enough of botanicals, these statement earrings from Lynyer are for you. Featuring faux drop pearls, the gold toned jewellery will chic with formal dress and crisp white shirts.
-
-
