Princess Mary's latest blouse features the dreamiest waterfall sleeves and gorgeous whimsical floral print

Princess Mary of Denmark recently debuted a super chic, summery outfit in Aarhus while on a Yacht with with Norwegian royals.

Princess Mary undoubtedly has some of the coolest wardrobe pieces and outfits out there when it comes to European royals. Notably, the Princess has worn everything from boho-chic midi dresses, to a 70s-inspired suit, and even the most glamorous of gowns to royal engagements - but no matter what vibe Mary is going for on a given day, we're always certain she's going to look fabulous.

Recently, while aboard the The Royal Yacht Norge in Aarhus on June 16, the Princess and her husband Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark posed for a picture with Norwegian royals Queen Sonja and King Harald V.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While on the royal outing, the Princess wore a stunning floral blouse, perfect to sport for a summer's evening. The white blouse features a circular, high neckline, giving a modest cut to the shirt, but compensates for the modesty with its whimsical floral pattern and the billowing, fluttery long sleeves.

For pants, the Princess wore a pair of light teal trousers with flattering pleats, giving a timeless but fun flair to her outfit.

To pull the whole look together, the Princess slicked all of her hair back into a low bun, and complemented the hairstyle with a pair of dangling gold earrings with seashell embellishments - an earring trend that even Kate Middleton has been wearing recently.

But before her boat outing with the Norwegian royals, she had a sophisticated, royal lunch with them on June 15, just one day before. For that event, which took place at Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen, Mary wore a beautiful Max Mara gown, which she actually recycled (she was first seen wearing it while attending King Harald and Queen Sonja's joint 80th birthday celebration in 2017).

The peach dress, which featured diamond-shaped embellishments throughout, also has a plunging neckline, as well as a drop waist silhouette that drapes like a waterfall around her feet - so clearly, she's intrigued by the billowing silhouettes these days.