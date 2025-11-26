If the Prada Bonnie bag is on your Christmas list, these high street alternatives give you the look for less

The Prada Bonnie Bag is one of autumn/winter’s most popular and on-trend accessories. Inspired by the baguette styles of the noughties, it not only plays into the vintage revival trend we’re seeing everywhere this season, but it’s also incredibly functional, versatile and available in a range of different textures, tones and colourways, so there’s something for everyone to fall in love with.

And fall in love we did, but with a price tag of over £2000, we're realistic about the fact we might not find it under our Christmas tree this year. Of course, the luxury retail price is understandable, crafted from glossy leather and sumptuous suede, the Bonnie bag is the epitome of high-end elegance.

But luckily, its influence has meant we've found a host of handbags that echo the Bonnie's gorgeous style, for a lot less of an investment. The high street has a great selection with brands such as Dune London and M&S creating similar styles to help us get the Prada look on a budget.

Shop Prada Bonnie Bag Lookalikes

Prada Prada Bonnie Medium Suede Handbag in Cocoa Brown £2,250 at Prada Made from soft to the touch calfskin, this cocoa brown, suede Bonnie bag is the warm, neutral staple your autumn capsule wardrobe is crying out for. Style with matching brown tones for a monochrome look or pair with jeans as a softer alternative to black. Dune London Depend Leather Shoulder Bag £103 (was £129) at Dune London With elongated top handles, a geometric shape and gold hardware emulating the look of the Bonnie bag's buckle detailing, this Dune London shoulder bag is a great, high-street alternative. With a similar tan hue, it's made from premium leather too. Prada Prada Bonnie Medium Leather Handbag £2,250 at Prada A classic black handbag will never do you wrong, with the vintage silhouette of the Prada Bonnie only adding to the versatility and longevity. Against the smooth leather, the style's gold-toned hardware really pops, and we'd be carrying this piece at every event this season. M&S Suedette Buckle Shoulder Bag £40 at M&S Five star reviews are pouring in for this timeless, faux-suede shoulder bag, with shoppers raving about its 'good quality,' roomy design and the faux suede that 'looks very real.' The top handles which give it the look of Prada's Bonnie bag are also the 'perfect length for when wearing a thick coat,' one review said. Prada Prada Bonnie Medium Leather Handbag in Pewter £2,250 at Prada Just as brown is taking off as a softer alternative to black this season, grey offers a less harsh but no less versatile finish. Especially as we head into the festive season, where silver clutch bags are a go-to party accessory, a grey design is still a solid neutral that will pair easily with plenty of pieces. Reformation Beatrice Shoulder Bag in Gunmetal Suede £448 at Reformation Reformation are a luxury brand in their own right, with their Beatrice shoulder bag being made from premium calf suede and boasting high-quality craftsmanship. It's on the pricier end of affordable, but when compared to the £2,250 price tag of the Prada Bonnie, this under £500 staple is a great investment.

Finishing off your autumn outfit ideas with any of the high-street alternatives for Prada’s Bonnie bag will give your style an instant elevated flair, with each of them emulating the same minimalist and sleek feel as the designer piece.

By blending timeless vintage shapes with modern updates like belted details and elongated top handles, you get an incredibly versatile accessory for your wardrobe that you can wear long after the season is over, whether you choose to invest in the designer version or the more affordable, lookalike bags. All the bags boast a sleek, geometric shape that’s suitable for various occasions, pairing effortlessly with your favourite jeans, date night outfit or party-ready looks.

As well as being timeless, you have the added benefit of the Bonnie-like styles playing into some of the biggest autumn/winter handbag trends for 2025. Some of the most popular Bonnie bags, as well as their lookalikes, are made of rich brown suede or faux suede, which is by far one of the most prominent trends of the season. Top handle designs are also back in fashion, and we’re seeing a huge revival in vintage silhouettes, such as the Chloe Paddington and the Fendi Baguette, making their mark on a new generation too. The Bonnie's shape references this resurgence, but with a modern twist that delivers style and flair for a whole new generation.