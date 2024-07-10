Pippa Middleton was so Parisian chic in low-rise jeans, loafers and stripes - and it's the perfect laid-back look for this changeable weather
It can be tricky to know what to wear during unseasonably chilly and wet summer months - but Pippa's look is great for layering inspiration
Pippa Middleton's effortless Parisian-style outfit consisting of casual low-rise jeans teamed with loafers and a striped top is giving us layering inspiration for the unseasonably rainy and cool July weather.
This summer's weather has been difficult to predict, with uncharacteristically cold and rainy days feeling never ending lately - and weather like this can make it hard to utilise your summer capsule wardrobe and know what to put on each morning.
So taking inspiration from a timeless outfit like this one Pippa wore over a decade ago is sometimes just what's needed. The Parisian-inspired outfit maintains a summery edge thanks to it's crisp white collared shirt, but the addition of a pair of on-trend loafers and a light striped knit will keep you warm and dry during the wind and drizzle.
Pippa wore this simple yet elegant outfit for a shopping trip in London back in 2012 and we love how the sharp white collar on her shirt ties together the pops of white on her striped knit. A Breton top is also favourite of Pippa's sister, the Princess of Wales, who has been frequently pictured wearing the classic style as well as other striped tops throughout her fashion history.
A stripy top is a great addition to your capsule wardrobe and will pair well with jeans, trousers or a dressier outfit. The epitome of elegant French girl style.
A simple pair of black jeans is a great investment as you can wear them for casual or dressy occasions, styling them in so many different ways. And at £25 they're great value, too, with the quality you can expect from Next.
Striped jumpers and long-sleeved tops are a basic wardrobe essential in our eyes, as you can throw them on with jeans or straight-leg trousers and instantly feel put together. Pippa's outfit formula of low-rise jeans, Breton and loafers can also be given a warm weather twist by swapping black jeans for a light wash blue and opting for strappy sandals and a striped T-shirt instead of loafers and a lightweight knit.
Pippa's outfit is an incredible example of an utterly timeless look, too. The likes of Audrey Hepburn and Bridget Bardot first put bold stripes on the fashion map, while fashion legend Coco Chanel aincluded striped tops in her stand-out 1917 collection, which was inspired by the French Rivera after she visited the region on holiday.
Pippa, also made sure to include some seriously chic accessories, opting for a pair of dark tortoise shell sunglasses with gorgeous oval frames.
