Pippa Middleton's chic burgundy coat and chocolate knee high boots are so on-trend – we're adding these rich colours to our wardrobe immediately
You don't have to look far to realise burgundy is the colour of the season. The deep rich hue is everywhere right now. But, once again, we see Pippa Middleton was ahead of this trend, choosing it as the main colour to wear at Kate Middleton's Christmas carol service back in 2022.
Attending her sister's annual festive service, Pippa wore the chicest burgundy coat with a black tie waist, and paired it with a pair of beautiful chocolate brown knee high boots – the two rich colours complementing each other perfectly. And we can't wait to add both of these rich shades to our autumn capsule wardrobe.
And Pippa wasn't the only one wearing the popular shade of red – Zara Tindall wore an almost identical piece to the very same event. But with both women always at the forefront of fashion trends, it's no surprise to see both of them leading the trends we're now seeing take this season by storm.
Shop burgundy coats
We were very excited to come across this super affordable piece at Argos. The gorgeous 'berry red' colour is perfect hue for the upcoming seasons, and the longline design add extra coverage to keep you warm as the temperature drops. The cinched waist and side pockets make it super flattering and versatile - all for a great price point too.
Nothing says cosy and glamorous quite like a bit of velvet - add this deep rich burgundy colour to the mix and you've got a winter coat that you'll never want to take off. The longline is super flattering, and will keep you warm in the chillier upcoming seasons. A timeless design, this piece will see you through multiple autumn/winters in style.
Currently in the sale, it's not hard to see why this stunning tie-waist wool coat from Whistles is selling fast. It oozes luxury and elegance, and the 100% wool design will keep you warm in cold weather, and cool in the winter sunshine. A relaxed cut and tie-waist make for the perfect fit, and an oversized collar elevates the look overall. An investment piece you'll never grow tired of.
As such timeless staples, we wouldn't be surprised to see both Pippa and Zara step out again in these pieces over the next few months. And they both proved the versatility of them, with Zara pairing hers with classic black stilettos, and Pippa opting for striking chocolate brown knee high boots. And it's the latter that have really caught our attention.
Much like the colour burgundy, knee high boots are very much seeing a resurgence this season – and there are some absolutely beautiful ones around right now, with a very similar look and feel as Pippa's. As the colder weather moves in, boots are quickly going to become the go-to shoe for us all, and investing in a quality, stylish pair of knee highs is something you're never going to regret.
Shop knee high boots
We couldn't quite believe the price of these stunning brown knee high boots from Berksha. At under £60, these block heel boots are an absolute steal - particularly when you consider the flexible latex foam insole for comfortable all-day wear. Simple and sleek, a classic side zip allows them to easily slip on and off – and the style option are endless.
With a huge 38% off in the sale, these chocolate brown knee high boots from Jones Bootmaker offer timeless style at an affordable price point. With a standard calf fit, the polished leather is soft and comfortable for day-to-night wear, and the versatile design means you can pair them with endless outfits.
We can't get enough of these long suede brown boots from Mint Velvet. An investment piece, these boots will see you through countless seasons, and never go out of fashion. The classic style makes them super versatile, and the luxurious material and longer style gives them an elegant feel and very flattering fit.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
-
-
Jennifer Aniston's 'must-have' £8 moisturiser will keep dry skin looking smooth and supple despite cold autumn winds
Jennifer Aniston is just one of many who rely on the drugstore product to soothe and heal dry skin
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Nadiya Hussain nails cosy autumn chic with a gorgeous crochet cardigan and dark blue jeans
The Bake Off contest has found the perfect mix of cosy and casual
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Nadiya Hussain nails cosy autumn chic with a gorgeous crochet cardigan and dark blue jeans
The Bake Off contest has found the perfect mix of cosy and casual
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Jennifer Hudson embraces autumn’s biggest trend with her leopard print dress - it's the perfect cold weather staple
The actress has been enjoying the classic autumnal style this week
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Anita Rani ticks two trends off the list for autumn in her burgundy tank top - it's the layering piece you'll be wearing all season
A knitted tank top is the ultimate must-have for layering up your autumn staples
By Molly Smith Published
-
M&S just released the perfect autumn coat - it looks just like Toteme's scarf jacket and costs a fraction of the price
For just £75, the Detachable Scarf Wrap Coat gives you a designer look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Cat Deeley shows how sophisticated denim can be with the chicest wide leg jeans – and the vintage-style shirt complements them beautifully
Cat Deeley's business-casual look is one we can't wait to recreate this autumn
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Leopard print jeans are selling out everywhere, but we found this stunning Mango pair – and they look just like the viral Ganni style
They cost less than £50 too!
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Emma Willis evokes Hollywood glamour wearing black midi dress and chunky heels at the National Television Awards
A little black dress is a wardrobe essential that works for every season
By Molly Smith Published
-
Louise Redknapp styles the cosiest cardigan with effortlessly cool straight-leg jeans - a simple yet sophisticated combination for autumn
This is the ultimate combination for autumn styling
By Molly Smith Published