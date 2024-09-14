Pippa Middleton's chic burgundy coat and chocolate knee high boots are so on-trend – we're adding these rich colours to our wardrobe immediately

You don't have to look far to realise burgundy is the colour of the season. The deep rich hue is everywhere right now. But, once again, we see Pippa Middleton was ahead of this trend, choosing it as the main colour to wear at Kate Middleton's Christmas carol service back in 2022.

Attending her sister's annual festive service, Pippa wore the chicest burgundy coat with a black tie waist, and paired it with a pair of beautiful chocolate brown knee high boots – the two rich colours complementing each other perfectly. And we can't wait to add both of these rich shades to our autumn capsule wardrobe.

And Pippa wasn't the only one wearing the popular shade of red – Zara Tindall wore an almost identical piece to the very same event. But with both women always at the forefront of fashion trends, it's no surprise to see both of them leading the trends we're now seeing take this season by storm.

As such timeless staples, we wouldn't be surprised to see both Pippa and Zara step out again in these pieces over the next few months. And they both proved the versatility of them, with Zara pairing hers with classic black stilettos, and Pippa opting for striking chocolate brown knee high boots. And it's the latter that have really caught our attention.

Much like the colour burgundy, knee high boots are very much seeing a resurgence this season – and there are some absolutely beautiful ones around right now, with a very similar look and feel as Pippa's. As the colder weather moves in, boots are quickly going to become the go-to shoe for us all, and investing in a quality, stylish pair of knee highs is something you're never going to regret.

