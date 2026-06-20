I gave away my iron and started writing a novel after buying this Philips clothes steamer

A clothes steamer is something I'd never even contemplated buying until recently, because I've always thought I enjoyed ironing. Unlike so many other household chores, there's something almost meditative about it – a basket of freshly washed laundry, the living room to myself, something soothing on Netflix, and occasionally even a compensatory glass of wine within reach. It's the one domestic task I've never really minded.

Or at least that's how things were, until one of my sons started needing a freshly pressed shirt every single day for his shift on the reception desk of a busy seaside hotel. Overnight, my calm little ironing ritual turned into something stressful: last-minute shirt emergencies, daily lessons in ironing, and repetitive lectures on the importance of getting your clothes ready before you're due to be at work.

I decided there must be an easier way and ordered a handheld clothes steamer after I spotted one in an early Amazon Prime Day deal. Reader, it changed my life. I went for the Philips Handheld Steamer 3000 Series, a compact handheld garment steamer designed to remove creases without needing an ironing board. I'd hoped it might save us a few minutes before work each morning, but it ended up replacing my iron altogether.

Save 46% Philips 3000 Series Handheld Steamer: was £49.99 now £27.06 at Amazon The Philips clothes steamer I bought to 'save a bit of time' has ended up replacing my iron entirely – and the white version has just gone on sale at Amazon in this early Prime Day deal.

I haven't touched the iron since the clothes steamer arrived. Turns out it hasn't just solved my son's problem – it has given me back the gift of free time – something I'd almost forgotten existed. I'm now genuinely considering dropping my iron into my local charity shop.