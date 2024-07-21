Pamela Anderson just wore summer's most wanted look – a white shirt, jeans and trainers never looked so cool

Pamela Anderson just proved why a white t-shirt, jeans and trainers are a classic combination, making the relaxed combination look oh-so-chic.

There's nothing we love more than a simple outfit formula that looks amazing, particularly if its relaxed and comfortable. And Pamela Anderson just showcased one of our favourites, which needs just three items – a white top, jeans and a pair of the best white trainers.

Posting on Instagram, the actress looked stunning while exploring the Italian city of Rome, pairing the classic outfit combination with a chic navy sunhat. Pamela's version included a linen white t-shirt – perfect for keeping cool in the Italian heat – straight leg, light wash jeans and chunky soled trainers.

Shop Pamela's look

H&M Linen T-Shirt £18.99 at H&M This linen t-shirt from H&M is a steal at under £20. Great for keeping you cool in the heat, this wardrobe essential is so versatile, but, just as the picture shows, is the perfect accompaniment to a pair of jeans - just like Pamela. Super affordable, this piece will get a lot of wear. M&S Straight Leg Jeans £49.50 at M&S These flattering high waisted jeans from M&S are super versatile, working with everything from a classic white tee for a more relaxed look, to a silk blouse and heels for the evening. The added stretch and soft brushed lining adds extra comfort, and the ankle length will keep you cool and show off your chosen footwear. New Balance 327 trainers £100 at asos We love a bit of leopard print here at woman&home, and these New Balance chunky trainers with a pop of print are top of our wishlist right now. Again, highly versatile, these would work brilliantly with jeans and a tee, as they would with shorts, linen trousers etc – the styling possibilities are endless.

A video of her walking down a marble staircase, Pamela turns to smile at the camera, her signature beach wave blonde hair flowing down her back. "Here I was… wandering in the land of love… Ciao Rome," reads the caption.

Her fans were quick to say hi, and ask where not only her outfit but makeup bag, which also features are from. "Hey, where are your jeans from?" said one fan. "Does anyone know where is this cute makeup bag from?? She is amazing @pamelaanderson I love your style," wrote another.

The best thing about this outfit is we all will have at least one of these items in our wardrobe already. One thing is for sure, the classic combination, which women across the world have reverted to time and time again over the years, is here to stay.