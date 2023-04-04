Nike just launched period-proof shorts and we're intrigued

Nike recently launched a pair of leak-proof period shorts - and you'll be able to see them in action at the next World Cup.

Periods can seriously get in the way of day-to-day life, point blank. Between cramps, rogue tampon strings, different-sized menstrual cups, pads that never quite sit where we need them to, sore muscles, and so forth, periods can be a nuisance - especially when doing activities that involve a lot of movement. Nike knows this, and that's why they recently launched their first-ever, leak-proof shorts for those athletes who want double the protection while working out with their periods.

This menstrual innovation from the athletic brand promises to be helpful toward protecting against leaks, using an ultra-thin liner within the shorts that is sweat-wicking and leak-proof.

According to Nike's website (opens in new tab), the shorts will include an "ultrathin liner that helps prevent leaks when worn as a backup to your usual protection" - so, while the shorts will certainly help prevent that dreaded leakage, it's important to note that you should have a primary method of period protection in addition to the shorts.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The shorts also use the ever-effective Nike Dri-FIT technology, which "moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable," according to Nike's website.

Although the shorts aren't available *yet* (right now only Nike members have access to them) - they're "coming soon," says the Nike site (opens in new tab).

The new shorts come in a trendy bike shorts style, a la Princess Diana - perfect for enjoying the benefits of walking, cycling, pilates, or whatever other workouts you might be indulging in that day. They also will come in two colors, a dusty blue color, and black, which will both match perfectly with whatever workout gear you likely already own.

What's great about bike shorts is that you can wear them for a variety of needs - so whether you're at a workout, running errands, or even working from a coffee shop, these leak-proof shorts might be just what you need for those weeks when your period creeps back into your life.

Apparently, Nike's leak-proof material has been in the works since 2019, Lisa Gibson, senior apparel innovation project manager for the Nike Advanced Innovation Collective, told Popsugar (opens in new tab). The idea that spiked this innovation came from the surprising findings about drop-out rates from women in sports - particularly young women.

"We learned that by age 14, girls are dropping out of sport at twice the rate of boys. And by age 17, an age at which most have gone through puberty, 51 percent will have quit," Lisa said. "We know periods aren't the only reason she drops out of sport, but it is a critical component . . . that fear of bleed-through is very real; it doesn't just last when you're a teenager, it really lasts your entire adventure with menstruation."

So, needless to say, if you're an athlete worried about working out with your period, Nike has you covered.