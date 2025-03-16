Nicole Kidman just made this lesser known skirt style our top pick for spring

Nicole Kidman stunned at the premiere of her new horror film Holland in a striking black trumpet skirt, which she paired with a cropped white shirt and bold red sandal heels to keep the unique shape feeling classic and timeless.

While Nicole Kidman's newest film Holland might not be for everyone with its horror-filled plot and utterly terrifying twists and turns that will have you watching the story unfold through half-covered eyes, the outfit she wore to the premiere will certainly delight all.

Stepping out for the event, Nicole stunned in the classic and timeless spring capsule wardrobe staples of a black midi skirt and white collared shirt, with a pair of red strappy heels bringing a fun pop of bright colour to the monochrome outfit. It sounds like a simple look, right? But Nicole's skirt boasted a stylish trumpet silhouette that elevated the look into one we're desperate to recreate.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Nicole Kidman's Look

The Drop Women's Long Gathered Skirt £62.90 at Amazon With a drop waist boasting stunning rouching and a full-length skirt that hangs beautifully down the legs, this maxi skirt is a striking piece. Add a voluminous underskirt to recreate Nicole's trumpet shape. Nobody's Child Black Drop Waist Shirred Midi Skirt £65 at Nobody's Child With a figure-hugging drop waist and ballooning skirt emulating the trumpet shape of Nicole's skirt, this Nobody's Child piece is a great high-street option for her designer style. Topshop Techy Maxi Skirt £51.69 at Nordstrom With a super modern, contemporary shape that doesn't hold too much volume around the hips but still has that structured though floating skirt shape, this Topshop skirt emulates the trumpet silhouette for a high-street price. Mango Cotton Button-Up Shirt £36.57 at Nordstrom Verstaile, timeless and classic, you can't go wrong with a crisp white button-up. This Mango one has a beautifully structured collar and the figure-hugging fit is so flattering. Nine West Loola Ankle Strap Sandal £70.77 at Norstrom Making a timeless and classic statement is easy with these beautiful patent heels, with their open-toe, supportive ankle-strap and subtle platform. Forever New Vienna Zip Front Collar Top £45 at John Lewis There aren't many zip up shirts like Nicole's on the market but this Forever New collared top is a great option to recreate her look with, despite the short sleeves and slightly more casual feel it has.

The trumpet skirt is really having a moment right now, even with all the new spring/summer trends or 2025 that were seeing on the red carpet and beyond. It's such a chic and timeless shape that still feels very contemporary, modern and unique with its blend of rouching, pleat details and figure-hugging silhouette.

Nicole's skirt is the The Agave Skirt by Jacquemus, which debuted on the runway in January 2025. At £1,120, it's not the most affordable designer piece out there, nor is it the most expensive, but it is easy to get Nicole's look on the high-street and on a budget.

These budget-friendly pieces aren't often called trumpet skirts outright, so instead you want to look for drop waist midi skirts which skim the waist and hips tightly before floating down into fuller skirts. If you really want to get her look spot on, investing in an underskirt to add extra volume is a good idea.

Sharing her tips for styling a trumpet skirt, woman&home's digital fashion editor Caroline Parr said, "Trumpet skirts are all about a fit and flare silhouette, and for this you can opt for a more subtle style, or embrace an exaggerated shape. It's great for creating curves on rectangular shapes, and it's a really refreshing alternative to simple midi skirts. Keep the rest of your outfit simple to allow the skirt to do all the talking."

This is exactly what Nicole did with her look. Leaning into a classic and timeless feel, she paired her black skirt with a white zip-up shirt. This gave the collared piece a really interesting flair that worked so well against the unique shape of her skirt - we didn't know the classic button-up could look any more sophisticated than it already did, but the zip is a welcome update!

To bring some colour to the black and white outfit, Nicole slipped into a pair of red strappy heels, with the barely-there style making sure the colour was kept minimal though still impactful for a bold finishing touch.