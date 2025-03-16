Nicole Kidman just made this lesser known skirt style our top pick for spring
Her simple black midi skirt and white shirt combination got a much-needed updated with the unique silhouette
Nicole Kidman stunned at the premiere of her new horror film Holland in a striking black trumpet skirt, which she paired with a cropped white shirt and bold red sandal heels to keep the unique shape feeling classic and timeless.
While Nicole Kidman's newest film Holland might not be for everyone with its horror-filled plot and utterly terrifying twists and turns that will have you watching the story unfold through half-covered eyes, the outfit she wore to the premiere will certainly delight all.
Stepping out for the event, Nicole stunned in the classic and timeless spring capsule wardrobe staples of a black midi skirt and white collared shirt, with a pair of red strappy heels bringing a fun pop of bright colour to the monochrome outfit. It sounds like a simple look, right? But Nicole's skirt boasted a stylish trumpet silhouette that elevated the look into one we're desperate to recreate.
Shop Nicole Kidman's Look
With a drop waist boasting stunning rouching and a full-length skirt that hangs beautifully down the legs, this maxi skirt is a striking piece. Add a voluminous underskirt to recreate Nicole's trumpet shape.
With a figure-hugging drop waist and ballooning skirt emulating the trumpet shape of Nicole's skirt, this Nobody's Child piece is a great high-street option for her designer style.
With a super modern, contemporary shape that doesn't hold too much volume around the hips but still has that structured though floating skirt shape, this Topshop skirt emulates the trumpet silhouette for a high-street price.
Verstaile, timeless and classic, you can't go wrong with a crisp white button-up. This Mango one has a beautifully structured collar and the figure-hugging fit is so flattering.
Making a timeless and classic statement is easy with these beautiful patent heels, with their open-toe, supportive ankle-strap and subtle platform.
The trumpet skirt is really having a moment right now, even with all the new spring/summer trends or 2025 that were seeing on the red carpet and beyond. It's such a chic and timeless shape that still feels very contemporary, modern and unique with its blend of rouching, pleat details and figure-hugging silhouette.
Nicole's skirt is the The Agave Skirt by Jacquemus, which debuted on the runway in January 2025. At £1,120, it's not the most affordable designer piece out there, nor is it the most expensive, but it is easy to get Nicole's look on the high-street and on a budget.
These budget-friendly pieces aren't often called trumpet skirts outright, so instead you want to look for drop waist midi skirts which skim the waist and hips tightly before floating down into fuller skirts. If you really want to get her look spot on, investing in an underskirt to add extra volume is a good idea.
Sharing her tips for styling a trumpet skirt, woman&home's digital fashion editor Caroline Parr said, "Trumpet skirts are all about a fit and flare silhouette, and for this you can opt for a more subtle style, or embrace an exaggerated shape. It's great for creating curves on rectangular shapes, and it's a really refreshing alternative to simple midi skirts. Keep the rest of your outfit simple to allow the skirt to do all the talking."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
This is exactly what Nicole did with her look. Leaning into a classic and timeless feel, she paired her black skirt with a white zip-up shirt. This gave the collared piece a really interesting flair that worked so well against the unique shape of her skirt - we didn't know the classic button-up could look any more sophisticated than it already did, but the zip is a welcome update!
To bring some colour to the black and white outfit, Nicole slipped into a pair of red strappy heels, with the barely-there style making sure the colour was kept minimal though still impactful for a bold finishing touch.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
I've done walking lunges in my workouts every week for 5 years - here's why they are my staple
Walking lunges are a compound movement that can help boost strength, balance, and stability. Here are all the benefits and how to do them right
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Carole Middleton's Wimbledon style essentials are unbeatable if you want easy spring sophistication
No-one does elegant styling like Carole Middleton, and getting her look is easy with these simple wardrobe staples
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Shania Twain's all-over khaki look was a lesson in muted tonal dressing - and her epic knee highs were a showstopper
Remember when Shania stunned in rich khaki and a pair of striking knee high boots last year?
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Alex Jones just showed us how to simply wrap up in style with an elegant khaki Zara coat and flared jeans
The TV presenter looked warm, comfy and chic while antique fair shopping
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Need swimsuit inspiration? Clodagh McKenna's turquoise one piece screams sun, sea, sand and chic
The bright and bold colour brings a fun flair to her classic swimsuit
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Holly Willoughby’s dark floral dress and edgy studded styling is so chic for spring evenings
Her studded belt and combat boots are the perfect accessories
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
My favourite Zara sandals are back again for spring/summer - only this time they're available in white
It might still be too chilly for sandals yet, but trust me these will be sold out soon
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Toni Collette's impeccable style proved a white maxi dress with black knee boots are hard to beat
The Australian actress provides some much-needed chilly spring weather outfit inspiration
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Cat Deeley's ageless skinny jeans look is exactly why they'll never truly be out of style
Cat Deeley is a fan of skinny jeans and her way of wearing them shows how sleek and sophisticated they can be
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Clodagh McKenna's ME+EM cords have got us eager to invest in comfy jean alternatives
Clodagh McKenna's gorgeous cords are a brilliant option when you want something just as comfy but more elevated than denim
By Emma Shacklock Published