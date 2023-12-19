Nicole Kidman proves Old Hollywood dressing is always chic with a new short sleeve blazer and polka dot skirt look
Leave it to Nicole to always wear the most glamorous outfits
In a recent Instagram post, Nicole Kidman showed off her Old Hollywood outfit for the premiere of her new series 'Expats', consisting of a short sleeve black blazer and a polka dot skirt.
When it comes to Nicole Kidman's sartorial profile, elegance is always the name of the game. Whether she's donning hundreds of white feathers on the Met Gala red carpet or walking around doing errands, Nicole Kidman's best looks always manage to bring themselves to the forefront - and her most recent look is no exception.
Over the weekend, the star was promoting her upcoming series Expats, and wore a stunning, retro number that called back to the glamorous Old Hollywood days, pairing polka dots with a structured short sleeve blazer.
Of course, we're all about wearing polka dots, but the classic pattern can sometimes tow a delicate line between children's chic and elegance for any age - but needless to say, Nicole wears the pattern perfectly with her stunning mini skirt. The white skirt from Balmain features some small black polka dots, and ruffles at the bottom that scallop and sway chicly, allowing the item to speak for itself. She paired this white mini skirt with a short sleeved black blazer, which featured some puffed sleeves as well as some rose detailing for the buttons.
Following with the Old Hollywood elegance theme, she accessorized the look with a pair of silver David Yurman drop earrings, as well as a pair of classic black pump heels that really brought the look together.
Wearing outfits for the holiday season can feel like an exhuasting feat - not only do you have to pick pieces that are weather-appropriate, but you also want to find some unique looks that will steal the show. While it's difficult to achieve both, a look like Nicole Kidman's retro skirt look is super versatile and can work for cold weather. You can also accessorize this look in a plethora of creative ways, including sporting a chic and festive holiday manicure.
Swap the mini skirt for a midi skirt, or throw a pair of sheer black tights on to help keep your legs warm for your night out. Additionally, you could of course swap out a classic long sleeve blazer for a Nicole's short sleeve one, and even opt to layer a turtleneck or long sleeved shirt under the blazer for an extra layer of warmth on a chilly winter's day.
