Naomi Watts' oversized shirt and chic tailored trousers are the perfect business-casual staples - her elevated styling is so sophisticated

We love Naomi Watts' business-casual outfit, with her oversized shirt and tailored trousers set to become go-to staples for an elevated look this autumn.

Building up your autumn capsule wardrobe, you want to pick out a variety of lasting and versatile staples that can be mixed and matched with one another. This versatility is key when it comes to effortlessly styling a number of chic looks and Naomi Watts has just proved why an oversized shirt and pair of tailored trousers should make the cut for your collection.

The actress looked sophisticated and effortlessly glamorous in an Instagram post, styling a boxy, oversized shirt with a pair of sleek tailored trousers and some white pointed-toe stiletto heels. The shirt's crisp blue pinstripe print, sharp pointed collar, and boxy oversized fit created a striking silhouette.

Shop Naomi Watts' Look

Anthropologie Selected Femme Nova Stripe Oxford Shirt £55 from Anthropologie Crisp and clean, this pinstripe shirt is an elevated basic every wardrobe needs. Made from 98% Organic Cotton, the Oxford shirt from Anthropologie is a great buy, with a chic collar and oversized fit that lets it easily transition from sleeker formal looks when button up and tucked in, to more casual styles too, simply by unbuttoning and letting it fall freely. River Island Blue Wide Leg Trousers £40 at River Island Available in a petite, regular, and long leg, getting the perfect tailored style is not only easy but more affordable with these River Island wide leg trousers. The light blue shade is stunning, the perfect pop of colour in any autumn wardrobe, and we can see them becoming a staple for any and all occasions. Mango Pointed Toe Heel Shoes £45.99 at Mango A sleek and sophisticated staple, a white heel is impossibly versatile and easy-to-style. This pair from Mango boast a walkable 7.5 cm heel, with a slip on design made more comfortable by the thin slingback style strap with a buckle for a perfect fit. The patent fabric adds a nice shine to any look while the black heel and sole make sure you're not ruining any white fabric when walking.

By tucking the shirt's hem into a pair of smokey blue-toned trousers, Naomi elevated the piece from a casual one, that would look great paired with some wide-leg jeans and white trainers for a casual event, into a stunning formal look that we can't wait to recreate. The trousers were a great choice, with their smart front pleat detail, long leg, and high-waist creating a sleek look that elongated Naomi's legs for a flattering and sophisticated style.

Accessorising the outfit, Naomi kept it minimal by adding just a simple pair of silver, diamanté-embellished hoop earrings. The small hoops added a subtle glimmer to the pared-back and muted blue colour palette of the look, with the shine catching the light and adding a fun pop to the look.

Leaning into the sleek appearance, Naomi styled her chic short bob in a middle parting, with her glossy, pin-straight strands tucked behind her ears to keep any flyaways off of her face.

While her makeup was kept minimal, a sweeping of sun-kissed bronzer brought some colour to her cheeks, while a subtle berry-toned lipstick added some autumnal flair to the look.