Naomi Watts' oversized shirt and chic tailored trousers are the perfect business-casual staples - her elevated styling is so sophisticated
Naomi Watts nailed the business-casual dress code
We love Naomi Watts' business-casual outfit, with her oversized shirt and tailored trousers set to become go-to staples for an elevated look this autumn.
Building up your autumn capsule wardrobe, you want to pick out a variety of lasting and versatile staples that can be mixed and matched with one another. This versatility is key when it comes to effortlessly styling a number of chic looks and Naomi Watts has just proved why an oversized shirt and pair of tailored trousers should make the cut for your collection.
The actress looked sophisticated and effortlessly glamorous in an Instagram post, styling a boxy, oversized shirt with a pair of sleek tailored trousers and some white pointed-toe stiletto heels. The shirt's crisp blue pinstripe print, sharp pointed collar, and boxy oversized fit created a striking silhouette.
A post shared by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts)
A photo posted by on
Shop Naomi Watts' Look
Crisp and clean, this pinstripe shirt is an elevated basic every wardrobe needs. Made from 98% Organic Cotton, the Oxford shirt from Anthropologie is a great buy, with a chic collar and oversized fit that lets it easily transition from sleeker formal looks when button up and tucked in, to more casual styles too, simply by unbuttoning and letting it fall freely.
Available in a petite, regular, and long leg, getting the perfect tailored style is not only easy but more affordable with these River Island wide leg trousers. The light blue shade is stunning, the perfect pop of colour in any autumn wardrobe, and we can see them becoming a staple for any and all occasions.
A sleek and sophisticated staple, a white heel is impossibly versatile and easy-to-style. This pair from Mango boast a walkable 7.5 cm heel, with a slip on design made more comfortable by the thin slingback style strap with a buckle for a perfect fit. The patent fabric adds a nice shine to any look while the black heel and sole make sure you're not ruining any white fabric when walking.
By tucking the shirt's hem into a pair of smokey blue-toned trousers, Naomi elevated the piece from a casual one, that would look great paired with some wide-leg jeans and white trainers for a casual event, into a stunning formal look that we can't wait to recreate. The trousers were a great choice, with their smart front pleat detail, long leg, and high-waist creating a sleek look that elongated Naomi's legs for a flattering and sophisticated style.
Accessorising the outfit, Naomi kept it minimal by adding just a simple pair of silver, diamanté-embellished hoop earrings. The small hoops added a subtle glimmer to the pared-back and muted blue colour palette of the look, with the shine catching the light and adding a fun pop to the look.
Leaning into the sleek appearance, Naomi styled her chic short bob in a middle parting, with her glossy, pin-straight strands tucked behind her ears to keep any flyaways off of her face.
While her makeup was kept minimal, a sweeping of sun-kissed bronzer brought some colour to her cheeks, while a subtle berry-toned lipstick added some autumnal flair to the look.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
This is the only type of boot you need to complete your autumn wardrobe
Suede boots are a timeless autumn style that will complete any look you put together this season
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Katie Holmes nails transitional dressing in white maxi skirt and cosy knitted jumper - and her ballet flats are the stylish but practical shoes we need right now
Taking pieces from your summer wardrobe to your autumn collection is simple when you know how to style them for the cooler months
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
This is the only type of boot you need to complete your autumn wardrobe
Suede boots are a timeless autumn style that will complete any look you put together this season
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Katie Holmes nails transitional dressing in white maxi skirt and cosy knitted jumper - and her ballet flats are the stylish but practical shoes we need right now
Taking pieces from your summer wardrobe to your autumn collection is simple when you know how to style them for the cooler months
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Nadiya Hussain nails cosy autumn chic with a gorgeous crochet cardigan and dark blue jeans
The Bake Off contest has found the perfect mix of cosy and casual
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Pippa Middleton's chic burgundy coat and chocolate knee high boots are so on-trend – we're adding these rich colours to our wardrobe immediately
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Jennifer Hudson embraces autumn’s biggest trend with her leopard print dress - it's the perfect cold weather staple
The actress has been enjoying the classic autumnal style this week
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Anita Rani ticks two trends off the list for autumn in her burgundy tank top - it's the layering piece you'll be wearing all season
A knitted tank top is the ultimate must-have for layering up your autumn staples
By Molly Smith Published
-
M&S just released the perfect autumn coat - it looks just like Toteme's scarf jacket and costs a fraction of the price
For just £75, the Detachable Scarf Wrap Coat gives you a designer look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Cat Deeley shows how sophisticated denim can be with the chicest wide leg jeans – and the vintage-style shirt complements them beautifully
Cat Deeley's business-casual look is one we can't wait to recreate this autumn
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published