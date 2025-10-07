In need of some new season styling inspo? Naomi Watts has the layering trend perfected

Naomi Watts stepped out in Manhattan for the Tory Burch runway show at New York Fashion Week, and she was looking suitably stylish for the occasion. Nailing the wearable autumn/winter fashion trend 2025 of layering, Naomi looked sophisticated, yet relaxed as she posed outside the event.

Opting for multiple pieces that all work cohesively together creates a look that has that casual air of just throwing together an outfit, but in a way that looks expertly styled. The contrast of colours that Naomi is wearing adds depth, and the addition of statement sunglasses takes the ensemble to lofty fashion heights.

With the weather getting cooler and as we move further into autumn, staying warm is a priority, but we don't have to compromise our sense of style. It is totally possible to achieve warmth and elegance all in one go.

NAOMI WATTS SHOWCASES LUXURY LAYERING

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Using a host of knitted pieces, Naomi layers a deep V-neck sweater over a thin roll neck to create both warmth and contrast in her look. By opting for thinner knits, she avoids adding bulk to her frame but still gets the benefit of warmth and texture. When recreating this, opt for either tonally similar pieces for a subtle, elegant look or contrasting colours to make more of a statement.

'Robing' her jacket, Naomi draped her outerwear over her shoulders, which looked relaxed. However, even if worn traditionally, the smartly tailored style, with a blazer-like silhouette, is a great way of adding polish to jeans and knitwear. Selecting a wider boot cut shape in a dark wash, Naomi blurs the lines between smart and casual, with this polished denim look, making for the perfect off-duty ensemble.

Now, the key part to finishing any outfit is accessories. Seeing as Naomi was attending a Tory Burch show, she was, of course, carrying the Tory Burch Lee Radziwell shoulder bag in ivory. This leather handbag is such a useful size for fitting in your daily essentials while still looking elegant. Not to mention, the colour ties in perfectly with that of the sunnies. The final piece of this fashion puzzle is the heeled boot, which completes that autumnal look and elevates the jeans with a small heel.

Get the look

Naomi Watts has certainly given us some style tips to bring into our own autumn wardrobes, and layering is a trend that we can get on board with. Just remember not to overdo it with chunky layers, as you don't want to add too much bulk.

This season is also all about selecting polished accessories and working with the key colours. Layering accessories like scarves is another way to keep warm but add some drama to your look. Don't forget, staying warm doesn't mean compromising on style.