We're immediately copying Mindy Kaling's chic two-tone double denim and leather handbag outfit
Mindy perfectly demonstrated how casual 90s styles can be made sophisticated
If we could raid one celebrity wardrobe, Mindy Kaling's comes right at the top of the list. Always timelessly chic, she consistently proves that you can play around with trends whilst remaining true to your personal style.
Double denim is one of the throwback fashion trends dominating 2024 and A-listers have been proving that it can be done in a truly sophisticated way. But none have mastered the look quite as well as Mindy, who has sold us on mixing tones in the same outfit.
If you've been paying attention to the denim trends 2024, you will know that darker washes are firmly in. However, nothing can beat a classic light wash jean. Combining both, with a gorgeous leather Birkin bag for an extra touch of elegance, Mindy's look is one we will be recreating ASAP. We've found where you can shop her exact look, as well as some similar alternatives on the high street.
You can shop her exact Valentino shirt at Net a Porter, as well as her elegant brown belt, but both pieces together will set you back over £1,300. We've found some brilliant high street alternatives to her indigo button-up that will help you recreate her look for less, without compromising on style. Throw on over your favourite pair of jeans, or even a denim maxi skirt, and wear on repeat this season.
Shop Similar Denim Shirts
Perfectly oversized, this Hush shirt will pair beautifully with all jean silhouettes for a breathable yet trendy summer look.
For just £29, this shirt is a total steal. We love the half button style that makes it easy to slip on over the head, rather than fiddling with buttons when you're in a rush getting dressed.
There are countless denim shirts available on the high street at the moment - a sign that this is a growing trend - and Cameron Diaz's double denim look tells us that she's also a fan.
But as well as the traditional button-up style, you can also use your shirt as a shacket worn undone over everything from camis and swimwear to floaty summer dresses.
With two of our top style icons spotted in a similar ensemble recently, we're sold on the cool yet ageless look that is ideal for the current weather and offers endless versatility.
Shop The Rest of Mindy's Look
With a similar rounded buckle to Mindy's Valentino belt, this Reiss alternative is high quality but much more affordable. In a soft caramel hue, it will add some subtle colour to any denim outfit.
M&S is one of our go-to stores for affordable denim. With the same wide leg cut and raw hem as Mindy's jeans, they will team brilliantly with a dark wash denim shirt for any occasion.
