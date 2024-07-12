Meghan Markle takes us back to her wedding day in white halterneck dress and another statement ring

When it comes to style, Meghan Markle clearly knows what shapes and colours suit her, and she likes to stick to a few key failsafe fashion formulas.

The former Suits star has always loved halterneck designs, but she just wore a white dress that really took us back to 19th May 2018 - her wedding day. Doesn't the floor-sweeping white Oscar de la Renta gown she chose when attending the ESPY Awards in Hollywood this week really look like the Stella McCartney dress she changed into for her wedding reception?

If you're wondering what colour suits me, white will always give you a glow. Staying true to her signature style, Meghan styled the dress with swept-back hair with a centre parting, plus a statement ring. Five years ago she wore Princess Diana's huge aquamarine ring, but this time she debuted another eye-catching piece - a mixed metal loop ring by New York jewellery brand RODI.

Meghan proudly watched as her husband Prince Harry was honoured at the event, and she posed on the red carpet with her friend and ESPYs host, Serena Williams - who also looked stunning in a feather-trim red dress by Ferragamo.

Over in the UK we've been focussed a lot on Wimbledon whites for the last ten days, but Meghan is making us want to try white for our next big evening occasion.

Of course, it probably won't qualify as one of the best wedding guest dresses, but a halterneck dress like Meghan's would be a fantastic choice if you have another glamorous occasion in the diary. It can balance out broader shoulders, and if you want to steer clear of white feeling too bridal, our top tip is to add colour pop accessories.

Susan Courter, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of What Meghan Wore explained why Meghan would revisit one of her most famous looks: "Meghan’s dress immediately reminded me of her Stella McCartney reception dress. It felt like a nod to her and Harry’s strong, beautiful relationship, taking us back to their iconic wedding day. What a wonderful reminder of the couple’s fun and joyous celebration!"

Mary, from Meghan's Closet Chronicles agrees this look was classic Meghan, but was subtle enough to ensure the attention was on her husband. She told us: "Meghan’s look at last night’s ESPYs stuck to what’s become her fashion blueprint of sorts for these kind of red carpet events. She seems to favour a tonal look with either a halter, off shoulder or strapless design.

"I think the colour white allowed her to match back to Harry’s look in a tasteful way while ensuring that she wasn’t overpowering him in a dramatic colour or print. She’s noticeably very fit these days and is likely proud of herself (as any mama would be!) after having 2 small children in recent years.

"Her wedding reception look was notably one she looked to have felt very confident and sexy in, and Meghan may have been looking to hone in on that feeling once again with last night’s look.“

The Duchess of Sussex is rumoured to be working with stylist Jamie Mizrahi - who also works with Jennifer Lawrence and superstar singer Adele - and we can't wait to see what she wears next.