We're buying this £45.99 Celine lookalike bag from Mango — the ultimate summer accessory

There is nothing better than discovering a designer lookalike on the high-street that can give you that luxury feel without breaking the bank. And we've found a bag that looks just like the Celine Classique Triomphe bag for £45.99!

Mango's Crossbody bag bears a great resemblance to the iconic Celine bag which is know for its minimalist elegance, and high quality leather. This piece typically sells for a staggering £2950, and it features calfskin material and a gold Celine clasp — making it one of the best designer bags to get your hands on.

However, if you don't want to break the bank by investing in the Celine bag, the Mango lookalike is a brilliant alternative, making it a must-have summer accessory. And if you are are looking to style the best wedding guest dresses, this compact black bag is a must-have which will immediately elevate your special occasion wear.

SHOP CELINE LOOK ALIKE

lookalike Mango Crossbody bag with flap £45.99 at Mango Although this bag doesn't have the iconic Celine clasp and a few other design features, you have to admit that they hold a striking resemblance to each other. Giving off a luxury, designer feel for a lot less money, this bag is a great deal. It also features a flap closure with a snap button, and an option to use the adjustable strap. Celine Classique Triomphe Bag £2950 at Celine Made with shiny calfskin and with an adjustable leather shoulder strap, this bag is truly a luxury investment piece. Celine has a legacy of quality craftsmanship, and is renowned for creating timeless designs, just like this one. This specific bag is designed for every day use.

This Mango crossbody is not just a lookalike but is also a well-made, fashionable accessory in its own right, perfect for those who want to inject a touch of luxury into their wardrobe staples. Its versatile design makes it suitable for a range of occasions, from casual day outings to garden parties to evening dinners, and the black shade means you can style this piece with a variety of outfits too.

And although there are clear distinctions between the Celine bag, for example, the gold clasp and the material, they basically give off the same designer feel. You can certainly create an effortlessly chic summer look with the mango bag. Style with a blouse and tailored trousers for a fabulous evening look, or wear with a floral dress and heels for a daytime event. However we do have to note that the quality of these bags are very different.

This particular style of bag is one of the best at the moment, and for £45.99, it's a winner, especially if you have been ardently waiting for a Celine bag!