This £35 M&S lookalike of a designer bag worth thousands just blew me away
This has to be one of the retailer's best lookalikes to date
If there's one thing I can never say no to, it's a new handbag. I have a particular soft spot for designer styles, and my ultimate wish list seems to be getting longer every day. But until I win the lottery, high street lookalikes will have to do - and I was amazed when I came across this style at M&S that is very, very similar to a Miu Miu I've had my eye on...
If you're craving fresh accessories but none of the affordable designer bags on the market are quite what you're after, you might be surprised to know that you can find some high-end lookalikes on the British high street if you know where to look.
M&S' latest shoulder bag silhouette immediately reminded me of the Miu Miu pocket bag that I've been lusting after ever since it launched back in spring 2023, but spending over £2,000 on a bag is very hard to justify (even with my spending habits). Thankfully, the alternative is a mere fraction of the price and just as stylish.
M&S Miu Miu lookalike
With a main zip compartment, two external side pockets, a back zipped pocket, and an adjustable shoulder strap, this bag is endlessly practical. With the same unmistakable cargo style as the Miu Miu but with a few less pockets, it's perfect for those with a more minimalist style that still want the designer feel.
There's no going wrong with a basic black shoulder bag, but I love the added pocket details that make this a unique investment with a utility look that is still distinctly feminine. Made from 100% Nappa leather, it will age beautifully even with consistent wear whilst the gold-tone hardware provides a premium finish.
Of course, no lookalike can be exactly the same as the original design. Made from faux leather, the M&S version may not last quite as long in your collection as the Miu Miu style. Plus, the silhouettes do differ in terms of the number of pockets. However, with a price difference of £2,265, this British clothing brand version will absolutely fill a hole in your wardrobe without breaking the bank.
It also comes in a gorgeous cream and a deep burgundy red which will look gorgeous in your autumn capsule wardrobe in the coming months. The perfect quiet luxury accessory (minus the steep price tag), it will take you anywhere.
Shop more M&S new in bags
Quilted styles are still very much in fashion and this crossbody take on the trend adds a much-needed dose of practicality that is ideal for busy days out or long commutes when you want your valuables kept safe.
Is it too early to start shopping for Christmas parties? This silver bag is the ultimate festive accessory that will complete any sparkly outfit whilst holding all the essentials you need.
