I'm buying this M&S burgundy briefcase bag - it's an uncanny match for The Row's Margaux handbag

This M&S Faux Leather Briefcase Bag will make you do a double take as it's easily mistakable for The Row's Soft Margaux Bag. Both exude the chicest aesthetic that epitomises quiet luxury, except one costs a lot lot less...

My list of M&S autumn top picks is ever-growing, and at this point it's about time we recognised M&S as the high-street hero of the season, bringing us luxury designs for exceptional price points and never holding back on quality materials too.

Although I definitely don't need another handbag, this faux leather briefcase bag from M&S is all-too tempting. Not only because of its uncanny resemblance to The Row's Soft Margaux, but also its deep burgundy shade is ideal for the upcoming season. The shade falls perfectly in line with the fashion colour trends of 2024. Oh! And did I mention that The Row's Margaux style is a core staple amongst lots of a-listers, including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jennifer Lawerence? The list of reasons to buy this bag is extending.

Shop the Bags

M&S Faux Leather Briefcase Bag £39.50 at M&S This bags roomy structure means that it's ideal for carrying your daily belongings, and for taking into the office. The short handle means that it's easy to carry and gives it that classic briefcase edge that looks super luxurious and elevated. And there are two colours to choose from either deep burgundy or black. The Row Soft Margaux 10 Bag in Leather £4260 at The Row With a soft briefcase structure this bag is a timeless classic that gives off a luxurious feel, and it's made with calfskin leather. If you're looking to invest in one of the best designer handbags then The Row should be a top contending brand, although this specific bag is now sold out online.

The smooth, structured silhouette of the M&S faux leather bag mirrors the Soft Margaux, with its sharp lines and understated, simple shape that offers just enough room for those essentials. The design is perfect for work and would look fabulous with a sleek tailored outfit. Picture this briefcase bag paired with a smart blazer and your favourite leather knee-high boots, what more could you want out of your autumn capsule wardrobe?

There are subtle differences in the bags, of course material being the main factor. The Row's bag is known for its supple, premium-grade leather that's hard to replicate with faux materials. However, in my experience, M&S's faux leather is held to a high standard and mimics the feel and touch of real leather too. Aside from material, the designs are extremely similar, both offering a briefcase shape that's ideal for work or for dressing up for formal occasions.

This M&S lookalike is a real steal when you consider the price point of the Soft Margaux, and it achieves the same look and feel for a very reasonable price tag. So if you're looking for a new luxury handbag but don't want to spend a fortune, then look no further; this is the bag for you.