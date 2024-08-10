Louise Redknapp's oversized red-and-white-striped shirt, turned-up jeans and striking red sandals are an unbeatable classy summer combination

Whatever Louise Redknapp has been having recently, we want some of it. Looking radiant, happy and relaxed in all of her Insta posts - her most recent outfit has us souring the web to recreate the look. 

The singer is pictured sitting on some marble steps looking impossibly chic in an oversized red-and-white-striped shirt, turned-up jeans and striking red heels. Not only does she look amazing, she's chosen the perfect outfit for the unpredictable 'summer' weather we're having right now. 

The coverage of the shirt providing extra coverage while still keeping you cool – the turned up jeans offer the same practicality. And the most beautiful red YSL sandal heels and minimal gold jewellery complete her outfit perfectly. We're off to raid our summer capsule wardrobe to recreate her effortlessly chic style.  

Shop Louise's style

Peacocks shirtExact Match
Red & White Stripe Long Sleeve Shirt

Louise's shirt is from her range at Peacocks, and is currently on sale for just £20! Also available in green, this shirt is a summer wardrobe staple, which you'll get tons of wear from. Featuring long sleeves, a buttoned front and a collar neckline, it's perfect for office and weekend wear. 

Mango jeans
Mango Matilda Straight Leg Jeans

Louise's are from celeb-favourite brand Frame, the relaxed, straight-leg fit turned up at the bottom to give the stunning YSL heels the space to shine. But if you don't want to part with the best part of £300 for them, we've found this similar pair at Mango, which in the sale, are a fraction of the price. 

Mango sandals
Mango Chai Heeled Strappy Sandals

Louise YSL sandals are sublime, but if you a smaller heel (and price tag) suits you better, these beautiful kitten heels from Mango are a great option. The buckle front elevates the already stunning shoes - the styling options with these vibrant red sandals are endless. 

Louise has been working closely with Peacocks over the recent months, and we have the say we're really impressed with the collection so far. Chic, on trend pieces at a really affordable price, it's hard to go wrong. 

We love how the singer is clearly a fan of high-low, teaming her Peacocks shirt with some Frame jeans and sublime red YSL sandals. The best bit about this is a lot of us will have a most of theses pieces already sitting in our wardrobes, all we needed was the style inspiration. Thanks Louise!

