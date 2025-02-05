Queen of cardigans Louise Redknapp nailed cosy chic in creamy knit with the sleekest black trousers

Louise is a fan of cosy knitted cardigans, and so are we - paired with straight leg trousers, Louise's outfit is perfect for the upcoming season and one we want to shop immediately.

Louise Redknapp stepped out in yet another perfect cardigan this week, when she attended the UK Gala Screening of Dog Man at the Vue West End on February 2. Wearing a cosy Loewe cardigan in alpaca and wool blend and chic black trousers from The Frankie Shop, the star was the epitome of what comfort meets style looks like.

If you're looking to upgrade your capsule wardrobe, both items worn by Louise are essential - they're perfect for adapting to the seasons, and the colours pair with just about anything. The star added a casual edge to the outfit by tucking the cardigan into her trousers, and we're in love with the entire look.

Shop cosy cardigans

Lilysilk Hestia Cardigan £165.00 at Lilysilk This is a very good match for Louise's cardigan, coming in at a fraction of the price. Made from brushed cashmere, this cardigan is crafted for longevity and softness. Keep warm and look incredibly stylish - this is crying out to be part of your capsule wardrobe. Monki Knit Cardigan £30.00 at ASOS Super soft and with raglan sleeves, this cardigan will help you emulate Louise's look for a brilliant price. The reviews for it speak for themselves, with many customers singing the praises of the stylish, versatile item. & Other Stories Cardigan £87.00 at H&M Pure slouchy elegance, this long-sleeve cardigan is made from a wool and alpaca blend. Wear tucked in or over your favourite top, this garment will pair with so many different staples. It also comes in a host of other pastel shades if you want to add a splash of spring colour to your outfits.

Shop sleek black trousers

French Connection Harrie Tailored Trousers £69.00 at French Connection These tailored trousers are a suave addition to your wardrobe. A staple for anything from workwear to occasionwear, you'll find yourself with a chic, elegant silhouette when you're wearing a pair. Marks & Spencer Woven Straight Leg Trousers £22.50 at Marks & Spencer With a straight-leg shape and high waistline for a flattering effect, pair these with a cosy, slouchy cardigan for instant chic. Added stretch in the material provides a comfortable feel, and this is a staple that effortlessly combines classic and contemporary styles. Karen Millen Tailored Straight Leg Trousers £79.20 (was £99.00) at Karen Millen A capsule wardrobe staple that can be styled multiple ways, these trousers are cut in a classic straight leg design that always looks elegant. Dress up or down, you'll find the best ensembles when you pair anything with this versatile item.

Louise wore simple black court shoes with her outfit, that finished the simplistic elegance of the ensemble perfectly. She wore her highlighted hair loose and flowing, and her skin had the usual signature glow.

The star wore some sparkly brown eyeshadow and some nude lipstick with a hint of pink. She kept her accessories minimal, wearing a small chain necklace and a single bracelet. Don't mind us while we dash out to get ourselves the exact same look as Louise.