Lorraine Kelly exudes class in cocoa-toned dress with slip-on shoes as she blends elegance and comfort

As the queen of daytime TV, it’s no surprise that Lorraine Kelly also has an impeccable eye for style - just like members of the Royal Family. Many of her outfits for presenting her eponymous ITV show wouldn’t look out of place in the Princess of Wales’ wardrobe with their bold colours and tailored silhouettes. Lorraine’s cocoa-brown midi dress is equally classy, but whilst Kate is a big fan of stilettos, the TV star opted for comfortable flats. Although we have slip-on shoes in our spring capsule wardrobe, we can often feel they don’t quite go with a flowing dress.

Lorraine just proved otherwise with her outfit, which she wore in a video as she talked about the powerful themes and focuses of her novel, The Island Swimmer. The dress is still available in most sizes at & Other Stories and caused quite a stir in the comments, showing it’s not just us who are eager to add this to our collection.

Exact Match & Other Stories Ruched Dress £87 at & Other Stories Lorraine's dress has already sold out in one size and we can see why it's proving so popular. The deep chocolate brown tone is very on-trend as well as incredibly versatile and the feminine ruching and V-neckline make it feel so elegant. Pair with brown accessories for a matching look or pops of colour if you want more contrast. Karen Millen Tailored Dress Was £259, Now £104 at Karen Millen You can currently add this gorgeous tailored dress to your collection with 60% off the original price and get another 10% off with the code EXTRA10. This design comes in both this deep brown shade and charcoal grey and features a pleated skirt, waist belt and smart shirt dress silhouette. Nobody's Child Tie Waist Dress £79 at Nobody's Child This is a slightly more summery take on a brown dress and we love the sleek wrap design, crew neckline and asymmetric skirt. The tie waist detail is a lovely touch and we'd wear this with sandals and a hat for a more holiday-esque outfit or elevate it with chic espadrille wedges.

Birkenstock Boston Clog £140 at Schuh Birkenstock clogs are a great alternative to trainers for the warmer months and are much easier to put on when you're in a hurry. Lorraine looks to be wearing shearling lined Boston clogs, but these ones are a similar neutral tone and are perfect for spring and summer. M&S Suede Slip-Ons £39.50 at M&S Available in both half and full sizes, these slip-on suede shoes are an affordable option and the soft sand tone is stunning. We'd wear them with blue jeans and blouses in spring, as well as with smarter dresses for a more relaxed feel. Zara Tan Suede Loafers £49.99 at Zara These flat suede loafers have rounded toes and penny straps running across the vents, but are otherwise quite pared-back in design. This makes them so easy to incorporate into different outfits. Pop on for days at work, outings with friends or even date nights.

Many people were asking where it was from and the £97 dress is midi length, with a double layer collar and an open V-neck. The waist has beautiful ruching which gives it extra dimension and shaping and the curved hem is similarly elegant. As we can see in the video shared on social media by Lorraine, the cuffs make a real statement on this dress.

They have a slightly flared shape and fasten with gold-toned buttons. The contrast of the muted brown colour of the dress with the bright sheen of the gold is fabulous. Brown has been a huge colour trend for clothes and accessories in recent months and we’re glad this is showing no sign of changing anytime soon.

Brown is a softer alternative to black when you want to put together a neutral outfit and goes a little better with the paler shades that are also popular in spring/summer like pastels and soft white and cream hues. Something like Lorraine Kelly’s cocoa-toned dress is great for date night outfits, but a dark brown shirt, trousers or blazer would be equally chic if you want to wear more of this colour but love tailoring.

Lorraine finished off her outfit with a pair of what look to be Birkenstock Boston Clogs, or at least something with a very similar design. Her shoes were a light biscuit colour and had a cosy shearling lining. We’re so used to seeing her wear stilettos for work but she showed that slip-ons can work well with more formal outfits too.

The suede material gave these clogs a smart edge and suede or leather loafers or ballet flats would be other options if you aren’t a fan of this particular slip-on style. Slip-on flats are easy to take off and put on when you’re pushed for time and when the weather is too warm for socks and your best white trainers. They feel fashion-forward and considered in a way that sporty shoes often don't.

Lorraine Kelly definitely blended elegance and comfort with her dress and as she was filming a video talking about her book, she didn’t need any more layers or accessories. We would add a crossbody or tote bag and a trench coat if we were recreating this look and keeping to similar tones to the dress and shoes would naturally give the outfit an enhanced sense of cohesion.