Forget raffia, crochet is the style we’re reaching for and Lisa Snowdon’s vibrant dress is what’s convinced us
Lisa Snowdon has just worn a fabulous crochet dress and this textured style isn't as hard to wear as you might think
Lisa Snowdon has opened our eyes to how pretty crochet styles can be and her vibrant dress is a show-stopping piece.
After what seems like months of endless cold weather we’re more than ready to embrace the change in seasons - and even start to look ahead to summer. Clearly we’re not the only ones as Lisa Snowdon is more than ready for warmer weather. Taking to Instagram on 14th March, Lisa shared a series of snaps, including one of her wearing a gorgeous striped KITRI dress. If you’ve ever found yourself wondering what boho style is then this outfit sums it up pretty perfectly.
The £199.88 Ondine dress is only available in a size extra small right now and it’s one of those statement pieces that you’ll have in your collection for so many years. It’s made from a cotton and viscose blend yarn and has long sleeves, a round neckline and streamlined silhouette.
If you love the vibrancy of Lisa Snowdon's crochet dress then you might be tempted by the fiery orange shade of this affordable alternative. The midi length and streamlined shape make this feel very sleek and the square neckline is a lovely detail.
The combination of the deep blue, pastel blue, green and cream tones in this crochet top reminds us of Lisa's dress and means it would work especially well with blue jeans or navy or white trousers. It features dropped shoulders and a relaxed scoop neck.
This cotton-blend dress has a crochet-esque open pointelle knit which gives it a boho feel. It has a round neckline and falls to a graceful midi length, with a contrasting black ruffled hem and stripes on the bodice. We'd wear this on sunny days with black sandals or ballet flats and a denim jacket.
It doesn't come much more elegant in the world of crochet dresses than this one! The navy and ivory tones are striking and it's made from breathable 100% cotton. The fit and flare shape gives it a feminine feel and we'd pair it with red accessories for a pop of colour.
Also available in a navy and white colourway, as well as this chocolate brown and white version, this open-work knitted cardigan is a stylish layer. The gold-toned buttons make it feel very luxurious and it's perfect for wearing over a plain white T-shirt or cami.
Some crochet pieces can feel a little too revealing but the cut-outs in Lisa’s dress were very delicate and tiny. This meant that whilst you could appreciate the gorgeous texture of the dress, it was still easy to wear day-to-day without feeling like it only works for beach holidays. The long sleeves helped to make this feel more spring-appropriate too and the crochet finish was accentuated by the beautiful curved stripes.
They were reminiscent of waves which tied in with the colour palette of sky blue, aqua, navy and white. If the design wasn’t already fun enough, Lisa Snowdon’s KITRI dress also had fringing running along the hem for a touch more movement and drama. Tassels and crochet are key parts of boho style and naturally feel more suited to warmer weather.
In her caption Lisa asked spring to "stop flirting" with her as she was "so ready" for the new season, but in a nod to the still-chilly weather she wore her dress with cream knee high boots. We think that a crochet dress - or any crochet piece - works well when styled more casually so we’d swap the boots for our best white trainers or sandals later on in the season.
Crochet clothing can be tricky to wear, but if you want to be confident with cut-out designs then we’d advise starting off with a jumper or cardigan. Knitwear is ideal for layering over other tops, which makes the prospect of wearing cut-outs less daunting. Similarly, crochet tops can be worn over a cami and can also be balanced out by your choice of jacket and trousers or skirt.
If you’re feeling more daring then a crochet dress like Lisa’s which isn’t too sheer is a lovely choice and you can wear them over swimwear on holiday too. Alternatively, a crochet hat is something that you can pick up very affordably and fulfils a practical purpose too. As much as we love woven raffia accessories, which will always have a place in our spring capsule wardrobe, crochet is a texture that you can work into your wardrobe with clothing too and gives an outfit a relaxed edge.
Lisa's blue wave dress isn't the only crochet piece she has in her collection. In March last year she wore another multi-coloured crochet dress with a fabulous striped pattern. This was an Olivia Rubin design and it also brought a sense of joy to an early spring day.
