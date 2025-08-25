A knitted dress like Lisa’s Snowdon’s tomato red piece will make a wise investment for any transitional wardrobe

Sorry, summer, you've been fun, but now my mind is firmly on autumn and all the new outfit options that the chillier weather brings with it. I am totally ready for the new season, but as the weather is still a little too warm for a new coat or chunky layers, I have been on the hunt for versatile pieces that can work now and right through the coming weeks with ease.

A knitted dress is a winning choice for any transitional wardrobe, and Lisa Snowdon’s tomato red number is one of the best I’ve seen. The TV presenter wowed in her colour-pop piece by British clothing brand ME+EM, and she styled it perfectly with just a pair of understated strappy sandals. The bold colour and thinner woven material mean this frock will work with mules and a floppy hat over the last few weeks of summer, but the wool fabric and longer length also lend themselves well to the cooler weather, and it will sit nicely over knee high boots.

You will get plenty of wear out of this eye-catching buy, and it's ideal if, like me, you are already planning your autumn capsule wardrobe. You’ll find the same hero buy as well as some other hit knits below.

A pop of red is bold while still feeling very classic, so a bright tomato-hued dress like Lisa's will continue to feel fresh year after year, and you have endless options when it comes to styling.

You could try colour drenching by buddying your frock up with matching-toned shoes and accessories, or add some fun with a leopard print belt at your waist. A block coloured dress can be worn under any coat too - try a cover-up in another primary shade for an eye-catching clash, or tone down the shouty hue with a soft tweed or a houndstooth piece.