Laura Dern’s highly patterned wide leg trousers and loose white button up ensemble are totally giving 70s goddess energy

Laura Dern, queen of style, just blessed us with another incredible sartorial ensemble of wide leg patterned pants and a loose-fitting white button up, which she wore to the US Open.

We expect Hollywood A-list actors to have incredible wardrobes - but some are more recognized for it than others, leaving some lesser known 50+ style icons flying under the radar. Among those women, we think of Helen Mirren, Julianne Moore, and Laura Dern - who, lucky for everyone, recently absolutely stunned us with a 70s inspired outfit that she rocked at the US Open.

The US Open, and other related tennis tournaments (think: Wimbledon), are breeding grounds for sartorial inspiration, and Laura Dern certainly served up a hot 70s look for the occasion not too long ago - proving once again that her style chops cannot be ignored.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress sported a totally 70s outfit for the occasion, starting her look off with a crisp white button down shirt, leaving the top few buttons undone to give a sort of effortless and breezy vibe to the look.

She also opted for a pair of super chic wide leg trousers, which featured a chartreuse floral-esque pattern, adding to the easy breezy vibe she was giving off for the match.

To accessorize her look, she chose a pair of comfortable yet stylish beige sneakers, which had a bit of a dress shoe inspired flare, and also wore a black quilted leather shoulder bag that boasted a stylish gold chain.

The star also kept her long blonde hair down, curling it slightly to add to the effortlessly-cool vibe she had going, and topped everything off with a pair of uber chic warm-hued and oversized sunglasses - giving her outfit 70s vibes to boot.

Get Laura Dern's US Open Look

Pleated Palazzo Pants in Black, Gardenia Pop, $138 (£111) | Boden Soft, fluid pleats from the high waist to hem add movement to these palazzo trousers. They're unlined to really let the silhouette take shape, and are perfect for transitioning from summer to fall with it's season-spanning pattern.