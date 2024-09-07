Lady Gaga's style is normally so out there - but she just wore the understated everyday uniform that will always win you compliments

Think about Lady Gaga's fashion sense, and the first things that spring to mind are inevitably her famous meat dress or maybe her terrifying towering platform heels. Of course, she's Lady Gaga and she always looks amazing, but it does mean we don't often find ourselves recreating her red carpet style in our everyday life.

Case in point: her fabulous headwear at the Venice Film Festival, where she's promoting Joker: Folie à Deux. For her arrival in Italy she sported a chic black beret, and for the premiere she rocked an elaborate winged lace headpiece by the legendary Philip Treacy. Incredible, but not one for the morning commute.

However, this all-black outfit properly stopped me in my tracks. She looked almost unrecognisable in an ensemble that's relatable, easy to wear, and most importantly, ridiculously stylish. The superstar singer and actress paired two autumn capsule wardrobe staples together: a black cap sleeve t-shirt and an incredibly well-cut pair of black wide leg trousers, which elongate the leg with minimal effort. They're a great alternative if you're bored of the best jeans for your body type, and you probably even have one of these items in your style rotation already, right?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Lady Gaga's look

These seemingly simple but very versatile essentials will go really far in your wardrobe. Lady Gaga is proof that sometimes less is more, but you could always style this look up with plenty of gold jewellery and a trench coat for rainy autumn days.

The perfect pair of tailored trousers will work well with your most comfortable trainers and a colour pop cardigan, or you could try teaming them with a sharp black blazer to tick the trouser suit trend off your list too.