Lady Gaga's style is normally so out there - but she just wore the understated everyday uniform that will always win you compliments

Think about Lady Gaga's fashion sense, and the first things that spring to mind are inevitably her famous meat dress or maybe her terrifying towering platform heels. Of course, she's Lady Gaga and she always looks amazing, but it does mean we don't often find ourselves recreating her red carpet style in our everyday life.

Case in point: her fabulous headwear at the Venice Film Festival, where she's promoting Joker: Folie à Deux. For her arrival in Italy she sported a chic black beret, and for the premiere she rocked an elaborate winged lace headpiece by the legendary Philip Treacy. Incredible, but not one for the morning commute.

However, this all-black outfit properly stopped me in my tracks. She looked almost unrecognisable in an ensemble that's relatable, easy to wear, and most importantly, ridiculously stylish. The superstar singer and actress paired two autumn capsule wardrobe staples together: a black cap sleeve t-shirt and an incredibly well-cut pair of black wide leg trousers, which elongate the leg with minimal effort. They're a great alternative if you're bored of the best jeans for your body type, and you probably even have one of these items in your style rotation already, right?

Lady Gaga attends the "Joker: Folie À Deux" photocall during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Cipriani Hotel on September 05, 2024 in Venice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Lady Gaga's look

Set of two stretch-cotton jersey T-shirts - Soot
SKIMS Set of Two Stretch-Cotton Jersey T-shirts

If you've never tried Kim Kardashian's incredibly popular brand, these tees are a good place to start. You get two for £96, and they have just the right amount of stretch to be comfortable yet flattering.

Blaire Ultra Pleated Pants
Alice + Olivia Blaire Ultra Pleated Pants

There's a reason American clothing brand Alice + Olivia can count the likes of Princess Beatrice and Katie Holmes as fans. The sharp pleats on these trousers are a good match for Gaga's, and they're exactly the kind of investment piece you'll find yourself reaching for every day.

Celine Sunglasses Exact match

Celine Sunglasses

This is the exact style Lady Gaga is wearing, and trust us when we tell you now is a great time to snap up a pair of sunnies. When the weather starts to turn, everyone thinks about cosy knitwear and winter coats, not sunglasses trends! But the trick to looking like an off-duty A-lister is to always have a pair of sunglasses on hand, whatever the weather.

Pure Cotton Ribbed T-Shirt
M&S Pure Cotton Ribbed T-Shirt

M&S is really a roll right now. Have you seen their new Big Autumn Energy collection? One customer wrote of this purse-friendly option: "These T Shirts are very good quality and a perfect length as I find a lot of other t shirts from M&S too long. Very nice wide ribbed neck line too."

Black Waist Detail Trousers
Mint Velvet Black Waist Detail Trousers

Mint Velvet is another label that's really impressing us at the moment. If the wildly popular leopard print jeans aren't for you, then perhaps these smartly tailored trousers are more your style.

Laceless Flatform Trainer
Russell & Bromley Park Up Laceless Flatform Trainer

Looking for shoes to wear with wide leg trousers? Ok, so Lady Gaga's signature platform heels are a step too far for us, but these flatform trainers will give you a nice little lift.

These seemingly simple but very versatile essentials will go really far in your wardrobe. Lady Gaga is proof that sometimes less is more, but you could always style this look up with plenty of gold jewellery and a trench coat for rainy autumn days.

The perfect pair of tailored trousers will work well with your most comfortable trainers and a colour pop cardigan, or you could try teaming them with a sharp black blazer to tick the trouser suit trend off your list too.

