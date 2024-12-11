Jennifer Aniston reveals how to style a little black dress with a warm winter coat - and make it look glamorous

Just in time for festive celebrations...

Image of Jennifer Aniston
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Molly Smith
By
published
in News

An all-black outfit is my favourite go-to, especially during the winter season. So I'm taking inspiration from this undeniably chic archival look from Jennifer Aniston that combines a ruched black dress with a sleek black coat and lattice front heels.

During the festive period there never seems to be a spare minute, so having ready to hand staples such as a little black dress and the best winter coat is an essential move in keeping things simple yet effortlessly stylish. Both these items lay the foundation of my winter capsule wardrobe because you can quickly pull together a polished look for any occasion—including a last-minute Christmas party outfit! And Jennifer Aniston is the queen of the little black dress, so if you're wondering how to style all-black for the colder season she the best place to look for inspiration.

Image of Jennifer Aniston

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Similar Black Dresses & Accessories

flat lay image of black dress
Wayf Versailles Ruched Dress

This dress has a subtle ruching detail that's perfect for shaping and flattering your figure. Team this fabulous dress with some black slingback heels, a tailored blazer or coat and you have a winning winter look.

flat lay image of anthropologie dress
Anthropologie Ruched Cowl-Neck Midi Dress Velvet

This dress is simply stunning, with a high-neck and a luxurious velvet material it's perfect for this time of year. Style with some velvet slingback heels for a refined finish.

Flat lay image of black long dress
Asos Ruched Tie Midi Dress

If you're looking for a little black dress that you can wear almost anywhere, this midi-dress should be a top contender. Wear with anything from the best knee high boots, to your favourite trainers.

flat lay image of black coat
Avec Les Filles Padded Shoulder Longline Coat

Who can resist a well-made longline coat? This is the kind of staple that will not only keep you warm and cosy but it will look fabulous paired with a little black dress and glamorous accessories.

Image of black heels
Coast Lattice Front High Heeled Sandals

Now discounted by over 50% off, these lattice front heels are exceptional value for money. You will wear these during any season, from winter parties to late summer evenings.

flat lay image of round sunglasses
Ray-Ban Highstreet 49mm Round Sunglasses

These retro-inspired sunglasses are a life-long staple that look stylish all year round. Choose from two colourways, either black or dark havana brown.

Captured in New York in 2023, she wore a mid-length black dress with a flattering ruched detail which is perfect for shaping any body type. Paired with a tailored long black coat and lattice front heels, this outfit feels incredibly sophisticated, yet very easy to replicate. We also love the addition of brown round sunglasses and small gold hoop earrings, these small accessories are the perfect way to add a polished feel to a little black dress.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "Is there anyone better at wearing little black dresses than Jennifer Aniston? This time she's proving that a winter coat needn't ruin your glamorous Christmas party outfit underneath - choose wisely and it will only enhance it even further. Stick to classic silhouettes and longline styles to stay cosy yet elegant.".

There is something so elegant about throwing on a longline black coat over a little black dress, it's such a simple styling move yet it always looks so put-together. The coat adds just the right amount of structure and smartness to a dress and it really works. Another tip is to wear a blazer layered over your dress, especially on warmer days.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸