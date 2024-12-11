Jennifer Aniston reveals how to style a little black dress with a warm winter coat - and make it look glamorous

An all-black outfit is my favourite go-to, especially during the winter season. So I'm taking inspiration from this undeniably chic archival look from Jennifer Aniston that combines a ruched black dress with a sleek black coat and lattice front heels.

During the festive period there never seems to be a spare minute, so having ready to hand staples such as a little black dress and the best winter coat is an essential move in keeping things simple yet effortlessly stylish. Both these items lay the foundation of my winter capsule wardrobe because you can quickly pull together a polished look for any occasion—including a last-minute Christmas party outfit! And Jennifer Aniston is the queen of the little black dress, so if you're wondering how to style all-black for the colder season she the best place to look for inspiration.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Similar Black Dresses & Accessories

Captured in New York in 2023, she wore a mid-length black dress with a flattering ruched detail which is perfect for shaping any body type. Paired with a tailored long black coat and lattice front heels, this outfit feels incredibly sophisticated, yet very easy to replicate. We also love the addition of brown round sunglasses and small gold hoop earrings, these small accessories are the perfect way to add a polished feel to a little black dress.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "Is there anyone better at wearing little black dresses than Jennifer Aniston? This time she's proving that a winter coat needn't ruin your glamorous Christmas party outfit underneath - choose wisely and it will only enhance it even further. Stick to classic silhouettes and longline styles to stay cosy yet elegant.".

There is something so elegant about throwing on a longline black coat over a little black dress, it's such a simple styling move yet it always looks so put-together. The coat adds just the right amount of structure and smartness to a dress and it really works. Another tip is to wear a blazer layered over your dress, especially on warmer days.