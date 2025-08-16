Looking for a chic alternative to your LBD? Kelly Hoppen's midnight blue dress and trainers combo is worth trying
Kelly Hoppen wowed in a ruched-front designer dress, we've found similar high-street buys
If you have a fancy soiree in the diary soon, you might be on the hunt for a new frock for the occasion. But when it comes to the best summer dresses, there is an endless amount to choose from right now, so it can sometimes feel a little overwhelming. While it’s worth considering some of the key spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, I’d recommend investing in something a little more classic that you can maximise the cost per wear on.
A rich navy dress is timeless, and Kelly Hoppen showed us just how stylish they can look, while at a red carpet event in Central London last month. The star wowed in a floor-length midnight blue number by Victoria Beckham, which featured ruched detailing at the front as well as fluttery cap sleeves. The piece looked gorgeous on Kelly, and she styled it with a Dior Mini Book Tote bag and a pair of sporty trainers to add a smart casual spin to her look.
The blue dress was a wise wardrobe choice for the event, and acts as great inspiration for a party or a summer wedding guest dress. There are plenty of very similar pieces to Kelly’s designer dress available right now, and I have rounded up some of the very best below to recreate her look.
Shop the Look
A deep blue dress like Kelly's has a really timeless feel to it, but can be styled in multiple ways to give it a different spin each time you wear it. Wondering what shoes to wear with navy dresses? Try adding trainers like the star for a relaxed vibe, or team your navy number with leopard print heels for a little more oomph. If in doubt, opt for shiny metallic accessories and finish with a fuss-free clutch bag.
The LBD (little blue dress) that works all year through, navy is often more of a forgiving hue than black, softer against all skin tones and managing to adapt to both winter and summer with ease. Offering an expensive finish to any look, this is the neutral shade you should be embracing a little bit more.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
