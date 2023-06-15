Kelly Clarkson's emerald green wrap dress just caught our eye

Kelly Clarkson recently just wore the chicest green wrap dress on her Instagram, and we're obsessed with the patterned detailing on the summer staple.

One of the best parts about summer wardrobes is getting to whip out your collection of summer dresses. Not only are the best dresses super versatile, but they're also (typically) super comfortable, making for the ultimate summer wardrobe staple, regardless of your personal style. One celeb we love who has truly a plethora of amazing summer dresses is none other than American Idol winner and host of the The Kelly Clarkson Show, Miss Kelly Clarkson herself.

While the singer certainly wears her fair share of chic and trendy dresses while hosting her daytime talkshow, she also incorporates similar styles into her off-duty and day-to-day life as well - and her most recent dress is seriously making us green with envy.

A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) A photo posted by on

While the singer was out in LA promoting her upcoming album chemistry, she sported a really fabulous green wrap dress and a pair of white-heeled booties to give the ultimate boho look.

The dress is a wrap silhouette, which is a universally flattering shape for all body types, and features a really chic floral pattern along the seams of the garment. Additionally, her white booties give a little bit of height and color to the outfit without making too much of a statement.

This isn't the only time the star has recently worn a fab green wrap dress, though - on May 18, she wore a very similar dress on her show, truly proving that a green wrap dress just might be her go-to style. Plus, luckily that wrap dress from the show is available to purchase right now from Zara for under $100.

GEOMETRIC PRINT DRESS, $69 (£54) | ZARA This dress is the perfect versatile piece to own in your closet. Pair it with some sleek nude or black heels for a night on the town, or grab your favorite white sneakers to dress the look down for errands.

To finish off the whole look, Kelly took her makeup very seriously and went for a funky green eyeshadow look, pulling the whole outfit together.

In the comments, fans were excited to see Kelly out in public singing for fans, as opposed to her classic singing segment, "Kellyoke," on her show. However, fans noticed that the public onlookers had pretty disappointing reactions to the singer's surprise performance.

"All those people are acting way too chill being serenaded by THE American Idol. Stand and salute!!" one person commented.

"How are these people sitting there so chill? Kelly freaking Clarkson is singing to you during lunch- you need to smile bc your day just became amazing!" another person said.