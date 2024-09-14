Katie Holmes nails transitional dressing in white maxi skirt and cosy knitted jumper - and her ballet flats are the stylish but practical shoes we need right now
Taking pieces from your summer wardrobe to your autumn collection is simple when you know how to style them for the cooler months
Katie Holmes nailed transitional dressing when she stepped out in a floating white maxi skirt, a knitted jumper and a pair of practical ballet flats, effortlessly styling the summer-ready skirt for autumn with a few clever tricks.
Curating your autumn capsule wardrobe, it's easy to get carried away replacing each and every summery item for something cosier and more autumn-appropriate. But while knitted jumpers, flattering coats and winter boots are staples for the season, some of our favourite summer pieces can make the transition into our new seasonal look - you just have to learn how to style them for the cold weather.
Katie Holmes gave us the perfect inspiration for this when she stepped out in 2023 in a beautiful, flowing maxi skirt. Usually a summer piece we style with sandals to keep cool, Katie made the skirt autumn-ready by pairing it with a relaxed fit knitted jumper and pair of ballet flats.
Shop Katie's style
The most versatile addition you can bring to your wardrobe, the white maxi skirt is easily styled for numerous occasions, both casual and formal, and this Zara piece is a great elevated option to shop. With a flattering high-waist, 100% cotton fabric, a comfortable elasticated waistband and a voluminous hem that brings movement to the skirt, it's everything you could want when recreating Katie's laid-back style.
With a cosy roll-neck, regular fit, and relaxed dropped shoulders, this textured cable knit jumper adds a lovely texture to any look as well as a bold and bright pop of colour. We love the neat finish that keeps the slouchy silhouette feeling chic while also giving a laid-back and casual look. Plus, on a cool autumn day, who doesn't want to bury their face into a high-neck for some extra warmth?
Comfortable, chic and sleek, it's no wonder ballet flats have become the trendiest shoe of the year. We love this pair from Revolve, with their simple silhouette and classic style making them versatile and easy to style. Made from a high-shine nappa leather, the shoes are timeless and, with an almond toe, are super chic.
The silhouette of the look, with the billowing and voluminous maxi skirt and slouchy jumper, looks so cosy and comfortable and is perfect for those autumn days where you want to look put-together but also laid-back and casual.
We love Katie's choice of black ballet flats which just peek out from under the hem of her skirt. They bring a grounding texture and tone to the look, keeping it feeling casual and cool - though a pair of chunky winter boots would bring a striking element to the outfit if you wanted to keep your feet warmer in that more practical style.
Leaning into the off-duty, casual look, Katie styled her hair in a low maintenance side parting, creating volume at the roots by sweeping any loose strands of hair back and away from her face.
Her handbag also played into the chilled-out feel of the outfit, with the slouchy leather design adding some soft texture and a neutral tone to the look. It was also a practical choice, with the large tote style allowing Katie to carry all her essentials - though we think the outfit would look great with the viral M&S Puffy Baguette Bag bringing it together, with the new autumn-ready burgundy shade M&S just released adding a rich and warm tone into the outfit.
