Katie Holmes was comfy spring style personified in lime green tee and buttery wide-leg capris
Look to Katie if you need a lesson in blending green and yellow tones this spring
Caroline Parr
Want to introduce some spring-ready colour into your wardrobe this season? Katie Holmes once gave us the ultimate inspiration with her buttery yellow wide leg trousers and lime green T-shirt combination.
When it comes time to replace your thermal layers, best cashmere jumpers and winter boots with the spring capsule wardrobe staples of floral prints, midi dresses and sandals, we get the chance to break into more vibrant colours and busy patterns to reflect the brighter, blooming days of the season.
While it might seem easier to style bright tones alongside wearable staples like your favourite comfortable jeans or a simple black skirt to balance out the vibrant shades, Katie Holmes convinced us with her lime green T-shirt and buttery yellow capris to go bright or go home.
Shop Katie Holmes' Spring Look
This Topshop T-shirt is uncannily similar to Katie's lime green piece, with the same high-sitting crew neckline and flattering, figure-hugging shape creating a laid-back feel.
Made from a spring-ready lightweight fabric that hangs beautifully down the leg in its wide-leg shape, these buttery yellow trousers feature a drawstring waist for a laid-back touch.
With the same knotted design as Katie's designer sandals, this pair of flat, slip-on shoes easily elevates any outfit with a shining, eye-catching flair.
Easily thrown on over any outfit you pull together this spring to give a little more protection from the elements, whether that's wind or sun, this shirt boasts a beautiful soft texture and yellow shade.
These metallic sandals are a pair we could easily see Katie Holmes stepping out in, whether paired with a dressed-up blend of tailored trousers and a button-up or a more laid-back pairing like her outfit here.
Stepping out at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, she became one of the few celebrities who dared to dress down for the red carpet when she arrived in a lime green tee with a simple yet flattering crew neckline and relaxed, figure-skimming fit.
The top proved the power of high-quality, well-fitting staples and the colour has us re-thinking our best T-shirts collection - because this bright, electric green shade is a lot more versatile than you might first think.
Katie showed off that versatility by pairing her top with some soft, buttery yellow capri trousers, with their floating wide leg, cargo-style patch pockets and ankle-grazing hemline creating a cool and chilled-out feel.
A button-up shirt with rolled sleeves and a popped collar brought added even more effortless style. The baby yellow shade was just a tad brighter than that of her trousers, so they added a subtle touch of contrast while still playing into the spring-ready palette. If you're looking for an alternative to monochrome outfits that still emulates the sophisticated feel of those one-toned looks, this mix of shades is a game-changer.
Speaking about Katie's 2018 outfit, woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, said, "Katie Holmes is always at least one step ahead. This outfit might be from a couple of years ago, but she was already all over the butter-yellow trend! It's a much softer alternative to harsher shades like chartreuse or banana yellow, but for bonus style points, put these colours together to make them really pop!"
Finishing off her outfit, Katie injected even mroe flair by slipping into Le Monde Beryl’s Knot Satin Sandals. They've been sold out for a while now - the stunning silky, metallic sheen, simple yet super fun knot details, and the trending kitten heel make them a tempting investment.
The standout pair proved that you don't have to be in a sky-high heel to look sophisticated and red-carpet ready. Can we see these becoming some of the most comfortable wedding guest shoes out there? Of course, we can.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
- Caroline ParrDigital Fashion Editor
