Katherine Jenkins' incredible all-white Wimbledon outfit with statement colour pop pumps just set a very high standard

With the summer season comes endless events that bring A-listers and their incredible wardrobes out in droves. But by far the most stylish has to be Wimbledon tennis, and Katherine Jenkins' look for day 1 has set a very high standard for 2024.

If your summer capsule wardrobe is still in need of some TLC, celebrity outfit formulas provide perfect inspiration. The Championships officially kicked off today, so a fortnight of stunning quiet luxury ensembles is finally upon us. One of the first celebs to attend was Katherine Jenkins, and if her style is anything to go by, this year could be one of the most fashionable tournaments yet.

It's only right to stick to the classic Wimbledon colour scheme of monochromatic white, but the Welsh singer added some fun twists to her look to give it a distinctive edge. Whether you're going to be court-side yourself this summer or you're looking for formal wardrobe inspiration, you'll want to take some notes from her timeless style.

Shop Katherine's Look

Exact match Edeline Lee Ivory Funnel-Neck Blouse £445 at Harrods The exact top Katherine is wearing is from a brand called Edeline Lee, and it's the perfect formal blouse that offers endless versatility. If a £400 purchase isn't quite in your budget, this John Lewis style is very similar and only £69.99. Reiss Abigail High Rise Linen Maxi Skirt £128 at Reiss (was £178) Reiss is known for high quality basics and this skirt is no exception. With a flattering belted waist and A-line silhouette that will keep you cool, this is a building block wardrobe buy that can be dressed up or down all season - and has a very similar feel to Katherine's skirt. Revolve Bianka Sling Back £98 at Revolve (was £138) Katherine's exact heels are Manolo Blahnik Maysalebi mules, but they are almost out of stock (and pretty expensive). Although this pair isn't exactly the same, they have a similar feel and will add a gorgeous pop of purple to all white outfits.

A high neck, half-sleeve blouse is the ideal summer piece for all weathers. With enough coverage around the arms to stay comfortable and keep off the sun, but also light enough to prevent overheating, Katherine's top is one you will be desperate to wear for every occasion.

Plus, when paired with a maxi skirt in the same hue, it gives the look of a dress with the added versatility of two separate pieces that can be mixed and matched with the rest of your capsule wardrobe.

When it comes to Katherine's standout footwear, the checkerboard print offers the perfect antidote to her sophisticated style that also provides an on-theme sporty edge.

Purple is one of the top fashion colour trends for 2024, but it's a slightly intimidating hue for many of us. Take tips from Katherine and introduce it through accessories to make a subtle statement and make monochromatic outfits feel less plain.