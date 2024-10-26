Kate Winslet brings pop of pastel to the red carpet in stunning floral power suit - her understated styling oozes sophistication
Kate Winslet's stunning look has made a serious case for wearing spring-like florals in the autumn
We're shopping high-street alternatives to Kate Winslet's stunning floral power suit after the celeb stunned on the red carpet in a matching co ord from luxury brand Erdem.
Floral patterns may have long been reserved for summer and spring, but a whole host celebrities have been stepping out in the bright and bold print this autumn - and we've been convinced to incorporate them into our autumn capsule wardrobes too after seeing Kate Winslet's stunning floral power suit.
Stepping out on the red carpet for the Women In Film Annual Gala in LA on October 24, Kate looked effortlessly glamorous in ERDEM's double-breasted blazer and the matching ERDEM pleated trousers from the luxury designer's Spring/Summer 2025 collection.
The oversized silhouette of her suit perfectly fused formal with casual wear and the result was a cool and sophisticated look we can't wait to recreate.
Shop Kate Winslet's Look
With a comfortable high-waist and simple straight-leg design, these trousers are made all the more stunning thanks to the bold fuchsia-toned florals scattered across the legs and the satin fabric is so luxe! Pair with the matching blazer to recreate Kate's look or tone the pattern down by adding a fuchsia or ivory blouse.
The perfect statement piece to add a pop of pattern and colour to any look, we love this floral blazer from Zara. With shoulder pads creating a sleek and crisp silhouette that emulates Kate's look brilliantly, you can dress this piece up with the matching trousers or keep it casual with some jeans and a T-shirt for everyday wear.
These stunning and versatile pointed toe slingback pumps from Nordstrom are a true all-rounder shoe. Comfortable for everyday wear, they pair effortlessly with jeans when pulling together casual looks and they work just as well for formal occasions too thanks to their simple and sleek design.
A simple but statement making addition to any outfit, these gold hoop earrings will add a subtle shine to your outfit without bringing too much fuss or sparkle for a sleeker and elevated look. They work brilliantly with more pattern-busy outfits in particular and this pair are a great size for more formal events to really catch the eye of onlookers.
Covered in beautifully brushstroked blooms, these suit trousers from Nordstrom are sure to bring some joy to your autumn capsule wardrobe. Style with the matching WAYF Brielle Floral Button-Up Shirt and a pair of strappy heels for a statement occasion wear look, or add in darker and more grounding colours with black ballet flats and a simple black blouse.
A plain black ballet flat is a must-have in any shoe capsule wardrobe, working for a variety of casual and formal wear looks no matter where you're heading. This pair are so simple in their design, making them a great buy that you will turn to time and time again for a sleek and clean way to finish off any outfit.
The ERDEM collection Kate's outfit comes from, the designer explains on their website, 'explores the push and pull of masculine and feminine dressing' and this look does that brilliantly. We love the relaxed fit of the power suit which is so flattering with its structured shoulders and crisp, clean lines while also being comfortable thanks to its loose-fitting style.
The floral pattern is both bold and subtle, with the print boasting a sleek pinstripe design that is scattered with just a handful of flowers. The pastel blue of the petals looks beautiful against the ivory white fabric and, by wearing the suit on its own without a shirt or blouse underneath, Kate created a lovely sleek outfit.
You may also have noticed the embroidered patch on the sleeve of Kate's suit. This was a custom addition to her look and pays tribute to the legacy of the photographer Lee Miller who Kate portrays in her latest film, Lee.
Styling the suit, Kate kept her accessories minimal for an understated and pared-back look and we think this approach makes the outfit all the more stunning.
With a simple pair of oversized gold hoop earrings as her only jewellery, the suit was left to shine on its own and the addition of black, point-toe ballet flats, chosen over a more statement-making shoe, really leaned into this idea of understated glamour that Kate pulls of impeccably well.
Her hair styling and makeup were also kept minimal, with her sporting a trendy slicked-back low bun and a simple eyeshadow look whose metallic pink shadow, swept across the lower lash line, brought a playful pop of colour into the look.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer.
