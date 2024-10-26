Kate Winslet brings pop of pastel to the red carpet in stunning floral power suit - her understated styling oozes sophistication

We're shopping high-street alternatives to Kate Winslet's stunning floral power suit after the celeb stunned on the red carpet in a matching co ord from luxury brand Erdem.

Floral patterns may have long been reserved for summer and spring, but a whole host celebrities have been stepping out in the bright and bold print this autumn - and we've been convinced to incorporate them into our autumn capsule wardrobes too after seeing Kate Winslet's stunning floral power suit.

Stepping out on the red carpet for the Women In Film Annual Gala in LA on October 24, Kate looked effortlessly glamorous in ERDEM's double-breasted blazer and the matching ERDEM pleated trousers from the luxury designer's Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

The oversized silhouette of her suit perfectly fused formal with casual wear and the result was a cool and sophisticated look we can't wait to recreate.

The ERDEM collection Kate's outfit comes from, the designer explains on their website, 'explores the push and pull of masculine and feminine dressing' and this look does that brilliantly. We love the relaxed fit of the power suit which is so flattering with its structured shoulders and crisp, clean lines while also being comfortable thanks to its loose-fitting style.

The floral pattern is both bold and subtle, with the print boasting a sleek pinstripe design that is scattered with just a handful of flowers. The pastel blue of the petals looks beautiful against the ivory white fabric and, by wearing the suit on its own without a shirt or blouse underneath, Kate created a lovely sleek outfit.

You may also have noticed the embroidered patch on the sleeve of Kate's suit. This was a custom addition to her look and pays tribute to the legacy of the photographer Lee Miller who Kate portrays in her latest film, Lee.

Styling the suit, Kate kept her accessories minimal for an understated and pared-back look and we think this approach makes the outfit all the more stunning.

With a simple pair of oversized gold hoop earrings as her only jewellery, the suit was left to shine on its own and the addition of black, point-toe ballet flats, chosen over a more statement-making shoe, really leaned into this idea of understated glamour that Kate pulls of impeccably well.

Her hair styling and makeup were also kept minimal, with her sporting a trendy slicked-back low bun and a simple eyeshadow look whose metallic pink shadow, swept across the lower lash line, brought a playful pop of colour into the look.