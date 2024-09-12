Kate Winslet's oversized blazer and denim jeans combination is the perfect go-to for effortless autumnal styling
This is a fail-safe combination that every autumn wardrobe deserves
Kate Winslet made a lasting impression on Elizabeth Day's podcast in an outfit that's both effortlessly chic and perfect for the transitional months ahead. She combines an ultra-cool oversized blazer with denim jeans and gold jewellery—a fail-safe combination.
With the arrival of September, building the perfect autumn capsule wardrobe is certainly on everyone's mind. And this classic combination from Kate Winslet demonstrates that core staples can be reimagined through clever styling to make the ultimate daytime looks.
As we move into autumn, we start to focus on practical outfit solutions, with an emphasis on both style and warmth. Winslet perfectly nails this brief, wearing an oversized black blazer, a crisp white t-shirt underneath, and some blue denim jeans. To finish off the look, she opts for gold-layered necklaces and stacked bracelets, a glamorous finish to this casual look.
A post shared by How To Fail (@howtofailpod)
A photo posted by on
The podcast host Elizabeth Day shared a video on Instagram which featured a clip of the episode. And she captioned the video, "Kate Winslet. On How To Fail. No, really." Later saying, "Excuse me while I find a cool, dark room to swoon in.".
Shop Kate Winslet's Look
An oversized blazer doubles for a coat through this period, and can be styled so many ways. Wear day-to-day with denim or tailored trousers, or layer over an evening dress for formal occasion.
These are a true Levi's staple, with a flattering wedgie fit and a loose bootcut design. You can wear these all-year round, and they can be styled in so many versatile ways. Pair with trainers, boots or even heels.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, “This confusing weather calls for jeans and blazers, and Kate Winslet just demonstrated an easy way to put a fresh spin on a classic wardrobe combination. Her layered gold necklaces and oversized tailoring are super chic—and really easy to recreate in your own everyday wardrobe.
When the cool weather returns, I immediately reach for my denim jeans. However, once you’ve got the best jeans for your body type, the next hurdle is styling them. That’s where an oversized blazer comes in—it's the perfect piece to instantly elevate your denim, adding more structure to your outfit whilst still keeping the overall effortless feel. Add some of your best white trainers, and you have a winner.
Plus, blazers are a great choice for in-between weather, offering just the right amount of warmth without being too heavy. And an oversized fit is even better for transitioning from autumn to winter, as you can layer knitwear underneath to make an ultra-stylish look. You can also easily take on and off a blazer, making it great for when you're going from one climate to another, perfect for those autumn shopping trips!
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Is this the most chic and affordable way to stay warm? Slumberdown Elegantly Warm Heated Blanket review
I tested the Slumberdown Elegantly Warm Heated Blanket to find out whether it's the most chic, neat, and hot heated throw on the market. Here are my thoughts
By Laura Honey Published
-
Cat Deeley is queen of the red carpet at the National Television Awards in stunning scarlet dress - it's a vintage gown with an A-list history
The chic one shoulder gown ensured all eyes were on her
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Cat Deeley is queen of the red carpet at the National Television Awards in stunning scarlet dress - it's a vintage gown with an A-list history
The chic one shoulder gown ensured all eyes were on her
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Trinny Woodall proves that pastel pink shouldn't be reserved for warmer months - wearing the ultimate block colour trouser suit with striking accessories
This colour will soon be featuring in your autumn style rotation
By Molly Smith Published
-
Pippa Middleton’s check blazer, neutral roll neck knit and blue jeans are the anti-trend essentials you need in your autumn wardrobe
It's officially jeans and blazer weather
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Cate Blanchett's red ensemble proves why this vibrant hue is autumn's must-have shade
This chic combination shows us how versatile this bold hue can be for autumn styling
By Molly Smith Published
-
Victoria Beckham was way ahead when she wore this leopard print pencil skirt - it's the must-have item to make your wardrobe 10 times chicer
If you only add one thing to your autumn wardrobe, make it a leopard print pencil skirt
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Emma Willis’ cosy white crochet jumper and icy blue jeans are the essentials you need when the weather can't make up its mind
The presenter found the perfect way to stay warm and cool in unpredictable weather
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Katie Holmes proves simple styling will always be chic in comfortable jeans and a crisp white shirt
We love Katie Holmes' effortlessly cool and laid-back look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Demi Moore's cable knit jumper, blue jeans and deep red leather loafers look is very When Harry Met Sally
Her autumnal outfit is the definition of cosycore
By Caroline Parr Published