Kate Winslet's oversized blazer and denim jeans combination is the perfect go-to for effortless autumnal styling

This is a fail-safe combination that every autumn wardrobe deserves

Header image of Kate Winslet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Molly Smith
By
published
in News

Kate Winslet made a lasting impression on Elizabeth Day's podcast in an outfit that's both effortlessly chic and perfect for the transitional months ahead. She combines an ultra-cool oversized blazer with denim jeans and gold jewellery—a fail-safe combination.

With the arrival of September, building the perfect autumn capsule wardrobe is certainly on everyone's mind. And this classic combination from Kate Winslet demonstrates that core staples can be reimagined through clever styling to make the ultimate daytime looks.

As we move into autumn, we start to focus on practical outfit solutions, with an emphasis on both style and warmth. Winslet perfectly nails this brief, wearing an oversized black blazer, a crisp white t-shirt underneath, and some blue denim jeans. To finish off the look, she opts for gold-layered necklaces and stacked bracelets, a glamorous finish to this casual look.

A post shared by How To Fail (@howtofailpod)

A photo posted by on

The podcast host Elizabeth Day shared a video on Instagram which featured a clip of the episode. And she captioned the video, "Kate Winslet. On How To Fail. No, really." Later saying, "Excuse me while I find a cool, dark room to swoon in.".

Shop Kate Winslet's Look

Cropped image of woman wearing black blazer
COS Oversized Draped Blazer

An oversized blazer doubles for a coat through this period, and can be styled so many ways. Wear day-to-day with denim or tailored trousers, or layer over an evening dress for formal occasion.

Flat lay image of blue jeans

Levi's Wedgie Boot Jeans

These are a true Levi's staple, with a flattering wedgie fit and a loose bootcut design. You can wear these all-year round, and they can be styled in so many versatile ways. Pair with trainers, boots or even heels.

Cropped image of women wearing white t-shirt and black shirt

Hush Slim Fit Crew T-Shirt

This slim-fit t-shirt is a fantastic staple, and it's made from quality cotton too. It's lightweight, and breathable making it perfect for all climates. Wear underneath an oversized blazer, or your favourite piece of knitwear.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, “This confusing weather calls for jeans and blazers, and Kate Winslet just demonstrated an easy way to put a fresh spin on a classic wardrobe combination. Her layered gold necklaces and oversized tailoring are super chic—and really easy to recreate in your own everyday wardrobe.

When the cool weather returns, I immediately reach for my denim jeans. However, once you’ve got the best jeans for your body type, the next hurdle is styling them. That’s where an oversized blazer comes in—it's the perfect piece to instantly elevate your denim, adding more structure to your outfit whilst still keeping the overall effortless feel. Add some of your best white trainers, and you have a winner.

Plus, blazers are a great choice for in-between weather, offering just the right amount of warmth without being too heavy. And an oversized fit is even better for transitioning from autumn to winter, as you can layer knitwear underneath to make an ultra-stylish look. You can also easily take on and off a blazer, making it great for when you're going from one climate to another, perfect for those autumn shopping trips!

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸