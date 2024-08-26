Kate Winslet gives rare glimpse into her everyday wardrobe – her airport outfit is the perfect combination of comfort and style

It's rare to see Kate Winslet outside of red carpet events, the film star managing to stay very much out of the spotlight in her private life. But on the occasions she's been seen out and about, she always has enviable style.

In a photo taken back in 2022, Kate showed us all how to combine style and comfort white travelling – something we're always grateful for inspiration for. Pictured arriving at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, Kate opted for a loose-fitting black shirt, jersey style cuffed trousers, a smart striped jacket, black Superga trainers, black bag and designer sunglasses.

A super chic outfit, Kate's striped blazer adds sophistication and a pop of colour to her otherwise signature all-black outfit. The layering is perfect for any kind of weather - the shirt and cuffed trousers helping to keep her cool on her journey. With the new season approaching, these are all really versatile items, which would make great additions to any autumn capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Marc Piasecki)

Get Kate's look

Cotton Rich Cuffed High Waisted Joggers £25 at M&S These cuffed trousers from M&S are an absolute steal at just £25. Perfect for every day, these smart but comfortable trousers are tapered, with cuffed ankles for a super flattering fit. The waist has a drawstring, which can be adjusted for optimum comfort. KAFFE Emine Blouse £44.99 at John Lewis When it comes to comfort and style, this emine shirt from KAFFE is hard to beat. Easy to style, this beautiful top has a regular fit with spread collar and button fastening. The sleeves are 3/4 length, which are gathered in wide smock cuffs, elevating the overall look. Super versatile, this top is the perfect for travelling in style. Exact Match Superga Cotu Classic Trainers From £30 at Amazon Owned by over half the woman&home digital team, and Kate Middleton no less, in white, we're loving Kate's style with these black Superga trainers. These classic trainers are not only really comfortable, they're super smart, making them perfect for pairing with a more occasion wear. Ariella Pinstripe Blazer £85.50 (was £139) at Phase Eight This beautiful classic pinstripe blazer from Phase Eight is currently on sale, and it's not hard to see why it's selling fast. The relaxed fit tailored piece features a double breasted black button detailing and flap pockets – it's the perfect piece to elevate any outfit. Radley Dorset Street Leather Shoulder Bag £239 at John Lewis When it comes to quality bags, Radley is up there with the best of them. And this gorgeous tote design is strikingly similar to Kate's designer version, but no doubt a fraction of the price. The luxurious piece features smooth leather, soft turned-edge sides and a magnetic flap – a timeless investment piece you'll reach for time and time again.

Autumn may well be fast approaching, but we're still very much in holiday season, so if you're looking for an airport outfit that will serve you while you're away too, Kate is a great source of inspiration. Wearing the blazer on the plane saves it from getting creased in a suitcase, and saves space. And the each individual part of her outfit will work with other items to create multiple looks.

If you're after more summery footwear, don't miss our pick of the most comfortable trainers for women – all of which we have tested for all-day wear and comfort.

This is particularly great if you're going away for a shorter trip, and only have carry on luggage. Need help with luggage? We found two tried and tested no-fail cabin bags for under £25 each.