Kate Moss reveals this season's must-have wardrobe piece - and it will immediately elevate your all-black outfits
Shop our favourite versions just in time for spring
Kate Moss shows us that one simple piece can transform an all-black outfit: the sheer black blouse. At the Saint Laurent autumn/winter 2025 show, she wore hers under a sharp velvet blazer, paired with barrel leg black trousers—an effortless mix of classic and modern.
Floaty, lace and sheer blouses are all undeniably a part of the spring/summer fashion trends of 2025, with luxury brands such as Valentino and Dior leaning into the trend in their latest collections. So it really should come as no surprise that Kate Moss has been spotted embracing the blouse boom. However, her all-black, sheer take on this trend is a reminder that every wardrobe needs one.
I wasn't quite convinced at how essential an interesting blouse really is until I saw how dramatically it transformed her black tailored look and suddenly what could have been a simple outfit became something luxurious, and I immediately wanted to recreate it.
Her exact blazer is the Saint Laurent Velvet Double Breasted Blazer. She accessorises this look with the Saint Laurent Manhattan Small Leather Shoulder Bag and a large sculptural gold bracelet on one arm and some signature gold bangles on the other.
Shop Our Favourite Blouses
This piece features both a cami top and the blouse which can be worn together or separately. It has a relaxed, sophisticated feel that would pair perfectly with denim or tailored trouser suits.
This M&S lace top feels luxurious yet it has a very affordable price tag, and nothing feels more elevated than a high-neck blouse with puff sleeves. Snap it up fast before sizes sell out.
This black shirt has a classic collar and features the chicest pin tuck panelling, alongside luxurious long sleeves and buttoned cuffs. Style with tailored trousers or your favourite barrel leg jeans for a laid-back feel.
Shop Kate's Look
A velvet blazer is an absolute essential for when you want to feel put-together in a hurry. Simply layer over a blouse, t-shirt or a lightweight shirt and you're good to go.
Elevate your current office attire or occasionwear with these barrel leg trousers. Chic enough to wear as the ultimate date night outfit and smart enough to wear for work, you won't regret buying these.
If the idea of going sheer makes you hesitant, I get it, but there are easy ways to make it work for you. A nude cami or even one in black will give you coverage while keeping the same sheer effect. You could even layer a lace bralette underneath or one of the best bras for a some texture so it doesn't feel exposed.
This look shows us that a sheer blouse isn’t just for the ultra-bold; it can be a sophisticated statement piece when styled right. And as someone who loves a blouse (especially in spring, when a blazer-and-blouse combination feels just right), I couldn’t be more on board with this look.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
By Ella Taylor Published
