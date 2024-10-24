Kate Moss' elegant long black dress has us in a frenzy - we're shopping similar high-street finds before they sell out
It's safe to say Kate Moss is the only person we want to channel this season
If anyone knows how to do occasion wear, it has to be Kate Moss, and her recent appearance in the most elegant long black dress offers the perfect example of how to appear sophisticated and stylish— while being on-trend.
As we move into the winter months, our capsule wardrobes may be in need of a refresh. And if, like many of us, you've been hunting for that perfect special occasion outfit, then have no fear. We're taking inspiration from the Queen of Fashion herself.
Kate Moss' latest look proves that you don't have to go overboard on colour or print to make a statement; sometimes less is best, and who can deny the allure of a long black dress? Plus, it's never too early to be on the hunt for the best Christmas party outfits.
A post shared by COSMOSS (@cosmoss)
A photo posted by on
Shop Black Dresses and Accessories
This beautiful black dress has an elegant maxi-length and a flattering ruched detailing, perfect for shaping and sculpting your figure. This pick is excellent for special occasions or even dinning out.
This plunging v-neck dress is certain to make a statement, pair with your favourite strappy heels, and accessorise with gold jewellery and a clutch bag and you have a winning festive look.
Nothing is more flattering than a high neck and a fit and flare silhouette, and this dress is certain to shape and sculpt your figure. Pair with either gold or silver accessories for a super glamorous feel.
These are the most delightful slingbacks, featuring a soft satin material and a seasonal, on-trend bow these are an absolute must-have. Plus they are only £39.99!
If you're looking to invest in a new leather clutch bag this should be a top contender. Made from high quality Italian and featuring the chicest white stitching detail this is the perfect investment piece.
These hoop earrings from Orelia are studded with crystals and come in a gold-tone hue. You'll be reaching for these time and time again over the next few months. Watch out for these in the Black Friday jewellery deals at John Lewis.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr, "As we head towards Christmas party season, it's time to up your black dress game. Whether you're a mini, midi or maxi kind of gal, you really can't go wrong with classic black, as Kate Moss proves here. The floaty little sleeves are super flattering, and she's gone for pared-back jewellery and accessories to really emphasise her natural beauty. Perfection!".
Whilst we don't know the exact origins of Kate Moss' beautiful dress, we love its elegant maxi length, flattering silhouette, and chic cap sleeves. The timeless appeal of a black dress makes it a true wardrobe essential, especially as we enter party season.
And it's an incredibly versatile staple too, team with statement accessories to liven up the look or go all-black with dark slingback kitten heels and a leather clutch bag. Plus, if you're looking for stylish dresses to hide a tummy, black is renowned for its flattering capabilities.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Nail experts say these are the 5 things you should never do if you want strong nails
From picking polish to over-buffing, give these mani mistakes the swerve to bring weak, brittle nails back from the brink
By Stephanie Maylor Published
-
Where is Territory filmed? The Australian Netflix drama's filming locations revealed
The series is billed as the Australia's answer to Succession - and fans are curious about its filming locations
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Bring on the colour, Fearne Cotton’s cranberry red jumper and cool animal print jacket are the style antidote for grey winter days
Fearne Cotton has reminded us how fun bright colours and bold patterns can be in the winter and her latest combination is so chic
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Julia Roberts' latest look is the perfect festive dressing inspiration - bootcut flares and a stylish cropped blazer
This is a style combination you'll be reaching for time and time again
By Molly Smith Published
-
Davina McCall looks ultra chic in classic jeans and heeled boots - her timeless outfit formula proves that simple looks can still make an impact
With a black turtle neck top and matching blazer, Davina McCall created an understated and chic outfit with ease
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Helen Skelton was a vision in metallic silver as she teamed a flowing tie-back gown with bold fuchsia lips for an impeccable red carpet moment
Helen looked stunning in an open back ball gown with a beautiful bow detail as she stepped out at the Pride of Britain Awards
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Eva Mendes' toasty sweater vest with comfy jeans is one of the most shoppable winter looks we've seen for a while
After cosy yet chic-looking winter outfits? You'll likely want to copy Eva's sweater vest and jeans look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Cat Deeley's wide leg jeans and floaty ruffled blouse created a gorgeous silhouette that's as comfortable as it is stunning
Cat's chic denim and blouse blend is perfect if you need inspiration for casual-chic styling
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Moss makes a convincing case for winter florals - wearing the chicest vintage slip dress that's perfect for the festive season ahead
We can't wait to shop similar styles before they sell out!
By Molly Smith Published
-
Helen Skelton is the queen of practical outfits - her dry robe, chunky walking boots and cap ticks all our style boxes for wet winter outings
Helen Skelton's dry changing robe, walking boots and baseball cap showed that functional winter outfits can also be incredibly chic
By Emma Shacklock Published