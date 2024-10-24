Kate Moss' elegant long black dress has us in a frenzy - we're shopping similar high-street finds before they sell out

If anyone knows how to do occasion wear, it has to be Kate Moss, and her recent appearance in the most elegant long black dress offers the perfect example of how to appear sophisticated and stylish— while being on-trend.

As we move into the winter months, our capsule wardrobes may be in need of a refresh. And if, like many of us, you've been hunting for that perfect special occasion outfit, then have no fear. We're taking inspiration from the Queen of Fashion herself.

Kate Moss' latest look proves that you don't have to go overboard on colour or print to make a statement; sometimes less is best, and who can deny the allure of a long black dress? Plus, it's never too early to be on the hunt for the best Christmas party outfits.

A post shared by COSMOSS (@cosmoss) A photo posted by on

Shop Black Dresses and Accessories

Next Ruched Cap Sleeve A-Line Maxi Dress £42 at Next This beautiful black dress has an elegant maxi-length and a flattering ruched detailing, perfect for shaping and sculpting your figure. This pick is excellent for special occasions or even dinning out. Norma Kamali V Neck Rectangle Gown £169 at Revolve This plunging v-neck dress is certain to make a statement, pair with your favourite strappy heels, and accessorise with gold jewellery and a clutch bag and you have a winning festive look. Jarlo Slit Maxi Dress Black £98 at ASOS Nothing is more flattering than a high neck and a fit and flare silhouette, and this dress is certain to shape and sculpt your figure. Pair with either gold or silver accessories for a super glamorous feel. Zara Velvet Effect Slingback with Bow £39.99 at Zara These are the most delightful slingbacks, featuring a soft satin material and a seasonal, on-trend bow these are an absolute must-have. Plus they are only £39.99! ME+EM The Small Leather Pouch Italian Leather £250 at ME+EM If you're looking to invest in a new leather clutch bag this should be a top contender. Made from high quality Italian and featuring the chicest white stitching detail this is the perfect investment piece. Orelia Crystal Star Drop Huggie Hoop Earrings, Pale Gold £25 at John Lewis These hoop earrings from Orelia are studded with crystals and come in a gold-tone hue. You'll be reaching for these time and time again over the next few months. Watch out for these in the Black Friday jewellery deals at John Lewis.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr, "As we head towards Christmas party season, it's time to up your black dress game. Whether you're a mini, midi or maxi kind of gal, you really can't go wrong with classic black, as Kate Moss proves here. The floaty little sleeves are super flattering, and she's gone for pared-back jewellery and accessories to really emphasise her natural beauty. Perfection!".

Whilst we don't know the exact origins of Kate Moss' beautiful dress, we love its elegant maxi length, flattering silhouette, and chic cap sleeves. The timeless appeal of a black dress makes it a true wardrobe essential, especially as we enter party season.

And it's an incredibly versatile staple too, team with statement accessories to liven up the look or go all-black with dark slingback kitten heels and a leather clutch bag. Plus, if you're looking for stylish dresses to hide a tummy, black is renowned for its flattering capabilities.