Kate Moss just reminded me that this simple, elegant outfit formula will always look good

It doesn’t matter what Kate Moss is wearing; she always manages to make it look seriously cool and on trend. The model could wear the simplest of outfits, and it would look glamorous, and she proves my point with her latest ensemble.

The 51-year-old was spotted out at an event in Central London earlier this month wearing a black printed blouse, straight leg blue jeans and a pair of black ballet pumps. It was understated and fuss-free, but still looked fabulous, and her look proves that a jeans and a nice top combination is always a good idea for a special occasion. The classic outfit formula was a winner for her soiree, and can easily be recreated for a new take on date night outfits or for a posh brunch with pals. You could also switch out flats for heels and add a clutch bag for even more oomph.

Love it as much as I do? Sadly, Kate’s printed blouse is a vintage piece by Ossie Clark so it isn't available to buy, but I have tracked down some similar staples below to emulate her look.

Kate's vintage piece was semi-sheer and covered in a small moon and star print that pepped up her classic blue denim brilliantly. A ditsy pattern on a black base always looks good for evening plans, and whether you opt for a space-inspired design like the supermodel or a floral-covered number, it'll be a great and wearable option that you can revisit again and again.

Unsure about semi sheer fabrics? Simply layer a black vest top underneath for a little more coverage, and you'll be all set. It means you can wear your best bras without worrying about any straps showing.