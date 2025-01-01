Kate Moss showed me exactly how to style my velvet blazer - with a silk blouse, tailored trousers and heels

I'm wearing my favourite velvet well into the New Year and so should you.

Image of Kate Moss
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Molly Smith
By
published
in News

I've practically lived in my velvet blazer since the beginning of December, and you can bet that I'm wearing it well into the New Year. And for a lesson on how to style your velvet jacket into late winter, an ivory silk shirt, tailored trousers, and black stiletto heels should do the trick.

From pairing it with flared trousers and sparkly earrings for my Christmas party to chucking it over a warm cashmere cardigan for trips to the shops, my velvet jacket hasn't caught a break during the festive period. However, when it comes to original ways to style it, I'm all ears, and this archival outfit from Kate Moss offers the perfect way to elevate my favourite piece of outerwear. A black velvet blazer is a winter capsule wardrobe must-have, and here's exactly how to style it.

Image of Kate Moss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Captured in Paris in 2019 Moss wore a velvet jacket layered over an ivory silk blouse tucked into high waisted ankle length black trousers and black stiletto heels. She also carries a small black clutch bag which features a black tassel. What I love most about this look is that it's easy to recreate, and it looks effortlessly chic yet luxurious.

Shop Kate Moss' Look

Image of black velvet blazer
Nobody's Child Black Velvet Tailored Blazer

This classic velvet jacket is the perfect piece of outerwear for cold weather styling. It has the smart lapels and a timeless silhouette, layer over a satin blouse and add some tailored trousers for an elevated evening look.

Image of silk shirt
Reiss Hailey Silk Shirt in Ivory

This ivory coloured shirt is made from a quality smooth silk for a luxurious and soft feel and look. It has concealed buttons and oversized cuffs for a dramatic effect, wear under a velvet blazer for sophisticated eveningwear.

Image of black trousers
Zara Straight Leg Fit

Tailored trousers with belt loop and side pockets are an essential for this time of year. Style with almost anything, from your favourite t-shirt, to your best wool jumper, these are a wardrobe must-have.

Image of black blazer

River Island Black Belted Wrap Velvet Blazer

This velvet wrap blazer is super soft and comfortable for all day long wear. The belted features makes it flattering for layering over dresses, and this piece looks super stylish with high-waisted jeans or tailored trousers too.

Image of woman wearing satin blouse
Lipsy Champagne Gold Satin Sleeve Button Through Shirt

A must-have addition to your wardrobe, this long sleeved satin shirt would look great with almost anything, from a smart skirt to your best wide leg jeans. And if you prefer shorter sleeves it also comes in a short sleeve design too.

Image of black trousers
Donna Karan New York Slim Ankle Pants

These cropped ankle trousers are the kind of wardrobe staple that can easily transition from daywear to evening. Layer over your favourite blazer or the best wool coat for a winning winter look.

The reason pairing a velvet blazer with a silk or satin blouse really works is due to the contrast in materials. It's a styling trick which elevates everything, and adds depth and texture to your outfit. So if you're wondering what to pair certain staples with, think about the textures and find a contrasting piece.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸