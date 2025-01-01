Kate Moss showed me exactly how to style my velvet blazer - with a silk blouse, tailored trousers and heels
I'm wearing my favourite velvet well into the New Year and so should you.
I've practically lived in my velvet blazer since the beginning of December, and you can bet that I'm wearing it well into the New Year. And for a lesson on how to style your velvet jacket into late winter, an ivory silk shirt, tailored trousers, and black stiletto heels should do the trick.
From pairing it with flared trousers and sparkly earrings for my Christmas party to chucking it over a warm cashmere cardigan for trips to the shops, my velvet jacket hasn't caught a break during the festive period. However, when it comes to original ways to style it, I'm all ears, and this archival outfit from Kate Moss offers the perfect way to elevate my favourite piece of outerwear. A black velvet blazer is a winter capsule wardrobe must-have, and here's exactly how to style it.
Captured in Paris in 2019 Moss wore a velvet jacket layered over an ivory silk blouse tucked into high waisted ankle length black trousers and black stiletto heels. She also carries a small black clutch bag which features a black tassel. What I love most about this look is that it's easy to recreate, and it looks effortlessly chic yet luxurious.
Shop Kate Moss' Look
This classic velvet jacket is the perfect piece of outerwear for cold weather styling. It has the smart lapels and a timeless silhouette, layer over a satin blouse and add some tailored trousers for an elevated evening look.
This ivory coloured shirt is made from a quality smooth silk for a luxurious and soft feel and look. It has concealed buttons and oversized cuffs for a dramatic effect, wear under a velvet blazer for sophisticated eveningwear.
Tailored trousers with belt loop and side pockets are an essential for this time of year. Style with almost anything, from your favourite t-shirt, to your best wool jumper, these are a wardrobe must-have.
This velvet wrap blazer is super soft and comfortable for all day long wear. The belted features makes it flattering for layering over dresses, and this piece looks super stylish with high-waisted jeans or tailored trousers too.
A must-have addition to your wardrobe, this long sleeved satin shirt would look great with almost anything, from a smart skirt to your best wide leg jeans. And if you prefer shorter sleeves it also comes in a short sleeve design too.
The reason pairing a velvet blazer with a silk or satin blouse really works is due to the contrast in materials. It's a styling trick which elevates everything, and adds depth and texture to your outfit. So if you're wondering what to pair certain staples with, think about the textures and find a contrasting piece.
