Kate Moss put her own stylish stamp on tailoring in the unexpected colour that's a refreshing alternative to black or navy

Whether it’s a boho midi or a leopard print coat, it’s fair to say that if Kate Moss wears something, it instantly becomes cool, so after seeing her latest look, I predict bold green trousers to be the next big thing.

The 51-year-old model opted for a jade green-hued pair of wide-leg bottoms while out in Paris for Fashion Week, and teamed them expertly with a silky champagne-toned blouse and a pair of white pointed ankle boots. The whole outfit looked chic, and Kate’s choice of cheerful colour added a fun and modern twist to the otherwise classic tailored separates. The ensemble is an easy one to recreate and would perk up your office attire or make a fashion-forward look for a fancy brunch. It could even be a fresh new take on your date night outfits.

Like the star’s neutral and bright combination as much as I do? I have rounded up some very similar styles below to add a little ‘It Girl’ style to your cool-weather wardrobe.

Shop Kate's look

L'AGENCE Dani Blouse £326 / $437 at Revolve A silky blouse like this one has a smart and glamorous feel to it, which means it will work equally as well for daytime or nighttime plans. Mango Otero Pleated Pants £106.83 / $139.99 at Nordstrom The crisp pleats on the front of these trousers look polished and will flatter your legs to make them look longer and leaner. They're an unexpected choice that makes a refreshing change from black, grey or navy. ASOS Wide Fit Reach Mid Heel Boots £45 / $60 at ASOS White ankle boots will be easier to wear than you might expect - use them to finish tweed trousers, a midi skirt or wide-leg jeans.

Shop more green trousers

Green trousers were not at the top of my shopping list before now, but I will definitely be investing in a pair after seeing Kate's hero look. The rich jewel tone is bright and joyful while still feeling very wearable, and I can see a pair of emerald bottoms working with most autumn capsule wardrobes very easily.

Wear yours with soft white and cream pieces like the supermodel for a low-key take, or add some oomph by teaming yours with a knitted jumper in a shouty shade or a patterned cardigan, and finish with leopard print ballet flats.