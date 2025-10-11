Kate Moss put her own stylish stamp on tailoring in the unexpected colour that's a refreshing alternative to black or navy
The forever fashionable star wowed in a mix of neutral and bright separates
Whether it’s a boho midi or a leopard print coat, it’s fair to say that if Kate Moss wears something, it instantly becomes cool, so after seeing her latest look, I predict bold green trousers to be the next big thing.
The 51-year-old model opted for a jade green-hued pair of wide-leg bottoms while out in Paris for Fashion Week, and teamed them expertly with a silky champagne-toned blouse and a pair of white pointed ankle boots. The whole outfit looked chic, and Kate’s choice of cheerful colour added a fun and modern twist to the otherwise classic tailored separates. The ensemble is an easy one to recreate and would perk up your office attire or make a fashion-forward look for a fancy brunch. It could even be a fresh new take on your date night outfits.
Like the star’s neutral and bright combination as much as I do? I have rounded up some very similar styles below to add a little ‘It Girl’ style to your cool-weather wardrobe.
Shop Kate's look
Shop more green trousers
The voluminous floaty shape of these trousers will feel easy and relaxed to wear, and will look great when teamed with a soft sweatshirt and your most comfortable trainers at the weekend.
Wear this tailored pair with a fitted blazer in a similar hue or go bold and team it with a colour pop T-shirt and some shiny gold earrings.
Style this one with the matching tie-front top for a full colour block effect, or keep it casual with just Breton stripes and pumps.
Green trousers were not at the top of my shopping list before now, but I will definitely be investing in a pair after seeing Kate's hero look. The rich jewel tone is bright and joyful while still feeling very wearable, and I can see a pair of emerald bottoms working with most autumn capsule wardrobes very easily.
Wear yours with soft white and cream pieces like the supermodel for a low-key take, or add some oomph by teaming yours with a knitted jumper in a shouty shade or a patterned cardigan, and finish with leopard print ballet flats.
