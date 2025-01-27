Kate Moss' simple secret to glamour - she's been wearing this exact black fur coat for decades

From a 2006 charity event to her recent 51st birthday celebrations, Moss has reworn her iconic black fur coat countless times. And earlier this week was no exception as she stepped out wearing this timeless staple in Paris.

Arriving at the Dior mens 2025 show, Moss was spotted in her infamous black fur coat that she's been wearing since the early 2000s. Wearing the statement piece countless times in the early two-thousands to now layering it over an ivory silky dress in the French capital, we've seen her sporting this exact coat for over a decade.

And if we're taking anything away from this look, it should be that a black faux-fur, shaggy coat is undoubtedly one of the best winter coats you can own! Versatile, stylish, and seemingly always on trend, Moss' love of this piece confirms that the appeal of the fur coat will never die.

She wears a silky minidress paired with the shaggy coat she even wore to her London birthday party a few weeks ago. To finish off the look she adds sheer black tights and silver-studded black heeled pumps and chunky statement jewellery.

Whether paired with your favourite barrel leg jeans on the weekend or styled with the chicest satin dress for an evening occasion, a textured faux-fur coat is a piece of outerwear every wardrobe deserves. Somehow, adding this simple layer will immediately elevate your wardrobe basics, so we're already eyeing up some fabulous high-street alternatives to shop.

Shop Black Fur Coats

Shop Ivory Dresses

Reformation Pike Satin Dress £248 at Reformation This ivory satin dress has a relaxed fit, glamorous long sleeves and a mini-length skirt. Team with some sheer black tights and slingback heels. White Halter Neck Mini Bodry Dress £89 at Nobody's Child Although this dress says "bridal" we think it's perfect for any other occasion too. Wear in the warmer months solo or layer up with a fabulous faux fur coat on cooler days. Closet London Long Sleeve Dress £48 (was £60) Featuring flared long sleeves and a mini silhouette, this dress will certainly help you make a statement! Just add block heels and some sparkly jewellery for a fabulous special occasion look.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "I love that like the rest of us, Kate - a supermodel who has the fashion world at her feet - has some treasured pieces that she wears over and over again. This shaggy faux fur coat will never fall out of style, and is an easy way to add some glamour to any ensemble".

Inside the Dior show, she took off her jacket revealing her long sleeved white silk dress that had similar features to a men’s dress shirt with two rows of buttons and a unique asymmetrical hemline which provided a further edge.

And although white is usually associated with a bridal feel, a simple white dress can work for any occasion, especially with the right accessories. Moss wears statement bangles in mixed metals, a matching tone chunky chain necklace and silver earrings.