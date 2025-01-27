Kate Moss' simple secret to glamour - she's been wearing this exact black fur coat for decades

From the noughties to earlier this week, Kate's coat remains a lasting staple that will never go out of fashion.

Image of Kate Moss
(Image credit: Getty Images)
From a 2006 charity event to her recent 51st birthday celebrations, Moss has reworn her iconic black fur coat countless times. And earlier this week was no exception as she stepped out wearing this timeless staple in Paris.

Arriving at the Dior mens 2025 show, Moss was spotted in her infamous black fur coat that she's been wearing since the early 2000s. Wearing the statement piece countless times in the early two-thousands to now layering it over an ivory silky dress in the French capital, we've seen her sporting this exact coat for over a decade.

And if we're taking anything away from this look, it should be that a black faux-fur, shaggy coat is undoubtedly one of the best winter coats you can own! Versatile, stylish, and seemingly always on trend, Moss' love of this piece confirms that the appeal of the fur coat will never die.

Image of Kate Moss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She wears a silky minidress paired with the shaggy coat she even wore to her London birthday party a few weeks ago. To finish off the look she adds sheer black tights and silver-studded black heeled pumps and chunky statement jewellery.

Image of Kate Moss

Kate Moss, 2006

(Image credit: Alamy)

Whether paired with your favourite barrel leg jeans on the weekend or styled with the chicest satin dress for an evening occasion, a textured faux-fur coat is a piece of outerwear every wardrobe deserves. Somehow, adding this simple layer will immediately elevate your wardrobe basics, so we're already eyeing up some fabulous high-street alternatives to shop.

Shop Black Fur Coats

Image of black faux fur coat
Zara Faux Fur Coat

Layer this faux fur coat over almost anything, from your favourite little black dress, your best wide leg jeans or tailored trousers. You'll keep warm and look fabulous too.

Image of fur coat

River Island Black Mid Length Faux Fur Coat

This mid length faux fur coat will keep you cosy on cool-weather outings. Simply layer over a slip dress and add the best knee high boots for the ultimate evening attire.

Image of faux black fur coat
Open Edit Faux Fur Crop Jacket

This fluffy cropped jacket features a zip-up front to keep the cold out. The short silhouette would pair perfectly with high-waisted jeans or trousers.

Shop Ivory Dresses

Image of white satin dress
Reformation Pike Satin Dress

This ivory satin dress has a relaxed fit, glamorous long sleeves and a mini-length skirt. Team with some sheer black tights and slingback heels.

Image of white short dress
White Halter Neck Mini Bodry Dress

Although this dress says "bridal" we think it's perfect for any other occasion too. Wear in the warmer months solo or layer up with a fabulous faux fur coat on cooler days.

Image of white dress
Closet London Long Sleeve Dress

Featuring flared long sleeves and a mini silhouette, this dress will certainly help you make a statement! Just add block heels and some sparkly jewellery for a fabulous special occasion look.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "I love that like the rest of us, Kate - a supermodel who has the fashion world at her feet - has some treasured pieces that she wears over and over again. This shaggy faux fur coat will never fall out of style, and is an easy way to add some glamour to any ensemble".

Inside the Dior show, she took off her jacket revealing her long sleeved white silk dress that had similar features to a men’s dress shirt with two rows of buttons and a unique asymmetrical hemline which provided a further edge.

And although white is usually associated with a bridal feel, a simple white dress can work for any occasion, especially with the right accessories. Moss wears statement bangles in mixed metals, a matching tone chunky chain necklace and silver earrings.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

