Kate Middleton’s off-the-shoulder, beachy red maxi dress is really on trend for 2023

The Princess wore a super beachy red dress a few summers ago, and we're obsessed with the summery look.

Kate Middleton, needless to say, always looks fabulous. From her gorgeous satin dress to her red puffer jacket, the Princess always shows up in her classic and timeless styles - and we just found a really beautiful red dress she wore a few years ago to the late Queen's birthday party that is truly gorgeous.

In a rare beachy vibe, the Princess opted for a flowing maxi dress that was made of a lighter cloth material, and exhibited a bright red/ coral hue - which is not a shade the Princess always goes for.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The dress is from none other than one of Kate's favorite dress brands, Alexander McQueen - a designer that the Princess tends to be quite loyal to.

This dress specifically featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, which is very rare for the Princess, as she often chooses more conservative silhouettes.

Although Kate's dress is quite pricey, coming in at £2,075, we found a very similar style that will give you those same beachy, yet elevated vibes.

Baela Linen Dress, $278 (£218) | Reformation This is a lightweight linen fabric, which works perfectly for a fancy summer evening - or, if you might be so lucky, a Queen's birthday party.

To style this dress, the Princess wore a pair of nude strappy heels - and that was really it. Rarely does Kate wear so little accessories, but in this case, we do believe the dress speaks for itself.

For beauty, the Princess wore her hair down in a classic, curled style, and wore very minimal makeup for the special occasion.

On this day, the Princess was heading to the late Queen's Birthday Party in 2017 at the British Ambassadorial Residence - clearly, a very special event for the Royal family.

Although the Princess rarely wears this shade of red, it isn't the first time she's worn this fiery shade. In fact, she wore a bright red dress to the Royal Ascot this year, and we were obsessed with the look.

(Image credit: Getty)

That dress also, unsurprisingly was a bespoke midi red dress by Alexander McQueen with a v-neck and puffed shoulders. The 41-year-old teamed the elegant ensemble with a red Philip Tracey hat, which was also custom-made for her, and a burgundy clutch bag. For her jewelry, she went with a pair of £74 'Esmee Gold Brass Earrings' from Sezane. Royal fans were quick to comment on Kate's red outfit, which was much bolder of a colour than the ones her Royal counterparts were wearing.