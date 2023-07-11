Kate Middleton's butterfly print dress at Wimbledon showcases her McQueen obsession - but you don't need $$$ to dress like the royal

Let's face it - Kate Middleton has truly impeccable style (case in point, her stylish Wimbledon sunnies), but unfortunately, we're not always in the market for a dress that costs thousands of dollars if we want to recreate one of her fab looks.

Luckily though, the Princess is one of the biggest sources of global sartorial inspiration out there, so there are plenty of dupes to choose from if you want to dress like Kate for less - and thanks to Amazon Prime Day, there are plenty of looks we're purchasing while they're still available and on sale.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Much like Kate's preppy Wimbledon look, we also have our eye on her dress from Wimbledon 2016 - a McQueen dress with gemstones and butterfly print accenting, which is a far cry from the usually conservative colors and prints that the Princess wears. This dress has been on our minds since we saw it back in 2016, and luckily, we found some similar Amazon dupes that are on sale.

SweatyRocks Women's Boho Floral Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $40 (£31) | Amazon This Kate Middleton inspired dress is great to pair with sandals, high heels, or boots, as well as purses, earrings, and other fashion pieces - and is on sale today.

When Kate wore the stylish look for Wimbledon back in 2016, she paired the McQueen dress with a stunning silver watch, as well as a simple square clutch bag. She also donned some simple, dangling gold earrings to accessorize the outfit, and in true Kate fashion, parted her brunette locks deeply to the side, letting them sweep over her shoulder.

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Casual Floral Print Dress, $37 (£28) | Amazon The bohemian sleek design dress is perfect to dress up or down depending on your day, featuring a crew neck, elastic shirred bust, and bold floral print, just like Kate's Wimbledon dress - making it perfect for any occasion this summer. Plus, it's over 30% off for Prime Day.

Although butterflies tend to be a fashion motif that is largely associated with children's clothing, Kate Middleton certainly made a case for the whimsical print - and the trend still holds up even seven years later. And thanks to Amazon Prime Day, we're snatching up these floral and butterfly print dresses ASAP so we can live out our Princess Kate at Wimbledon dreams for summer 2023.