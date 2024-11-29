Kate Middleton's cosy and stylish Berghaus boots are her outdoor essential - grab them on sale
The Princess of Wales loves her of Berghaus boots for when it's time to head outside
The Berhaus walking boots that Kate Middleton relies on for expertly blending practicality and stylishness when it comes to outdoorsy days are well worth investing in if you adore getting outside.
We often see the Princess of Wales in ultra elegant outfits made up of classic pieces like midi dresses, heels and longline coats - but when an outdoorsy day out is on the cards, Catherine always nails practical styling.
An item from her wardrobe that we often see Kate reach for when it's time to get stuck in on a royal engagement on a chilly winter's day are some of the best walking boots options on the market. Enter the Berghaus Women's Supalite Ii Gore-Tex Waterproof Hiking Boots.
The Princess of Wales has long been a fan of a timeless Barbour coat. They're so classic, will last you for decades and are the ultimate blend of chic and practical.
When it comes to styling her Berghaus boots, Kate, more often than not, chooses a pair of simplistic and sleek skinny jeans.
The Berghaus boots are a fan favourite in the hiking world and a pair of trusty shoes that are ideal for investing in this time of year - especially now they're on sale.
Right now, the price of a pair has been slashed from £185 to £144.90 - creating a 22% saving.
They're sturdy, protect your feet from the elements and look stylish with any outfit thanks to their classic silhouette and rich chocolate brown hue.
The clue is in the name with these, too. The pair weigh less than a kilo, meaning their ultra light weight feel won't compromise your agility and performance when you're enjoying a hike or getting stuck in to a winter stroll.
The flexible rubber soles and cushioned inners make for a dreamy stepping experience, even when you wear them all day - while the streamlined leather outer composition allows for even more comfort and protection.
