Kate Middleton's cosy and stylish Berghaus boots are her outdoor essential - grab them on sale

Kate Middleto wears the Berghaus Goretex Walking Boots
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caitlin Elliott
The Berhaus walking boots that Kate Middleton relies on for expertly blending practicality and stylishness when it comes to outdoorsy days are well worth investing in if you adore getting outside.

We often see the Princess of Wales in ultra elegant outfits made up of classic pieces like midi dresses, heels and longline coats - but when an outdoorsy day out is on the cards, Catherine always nails practical styling.

An item from her wardrobe that we often see Kate reach for when it's time to get stuck in on a royal engagement on a chilly winter's day are some of the best walking boots options on the market. Enter the Berghaus Women's Supalite Ii Gore-Tex Waterproof Hiking Boots.

Shop Kate's Berghaus Boots

Berghaus Women's Supalite Ii Gore-Tex Waterproof Hiking Boots, Lightweight, Durable, Comfortable, Vibram, Gore Tex, Chocolate Brown, 4 Uk
Berghaus Women's Supalite Ii Gore-Tex Waterproof Hiking Boots

The Princess of Wales wears Berghaus walking boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop More Of Kate's Outdoor Style Essentials

Barbour Classic Beadnell Waxed Jacket
Barbour Classic Beadnell Waxed Jacket

The Princess of Wales has long been a fan of a timeless Barbour coat. They're so classic, will last you for decades and are the ultimate blend of chic and practical.

High-Rise Skinny Jeans - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango High-Rise Skinny Jeans

When it comes to styling her Berghaus boots, Kate, more often than not, chooses a pair of simplistic and sleek skinny jeans.

Rib-Knit Turtleneck Jumper
Rib-Knit Turtleneck Jumper

When it comes to winter dressing, there's nothing quite like a cosy turtleneck jumper - and Kate Middleton agrees. We love when Kate styles a warm knit with a classic coat, jeans and her Berghaus boots.

Kate Middleton wears Berghaus boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Berghaus boots are a fan favourite in the hiking world and a pair of trusty shoes that are ideal for investing in this time of year - especially now they're on sale.

Right now, the price of a pair has been slashed from £185 to £144.90 - creating a 22% saving.

They're sturdy, protect your feet from the elements and look stylish with any outfit thanks to their classic silhouette and rich chocolate brown hue.

The clue is in the name with these, too. The pair weigh less than a kilo, meaning their ultra light weight feel won't compromise your agility and performance when you're enjoying a hike or getting stuck in to a winter stroll.

The flexible rubber soles and cushioned inners make for a dreamy stepping experience, even when you wear them all day - while the streamlined leather outer composition allows for even more comfort and protection.

Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
News Editor

Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role. 

