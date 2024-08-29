Kate Middleton's short Burberry trench coat with opaque black tights and stiletto heels is a look that will never go out of style

Kate Middleton's combination of a short Burberry trench coat with sheer black tights and stiletto heels that she wore back in 2011 is an endlessly elegant look that we can't ever see going out of style.

Delving into the royal fashion archives never fails to provide us with outfit inspiration and Princess Catherine's chic trench coat look from 2011 is one we're still dreaming of and keen to replicate.

The future Queen gave us a masterclass in impeccable formal dressing for a royal engagement at City Hall in Belfast, teaming a statement Burberry trench coat with a cosy all-black outfit.

Princess Catherine wore the double-breasted coat fastened with a tied waist belt for a streamlined silhouette, proving that your best trench coat is a style essential for smart chilly weather dressing. Whether you have a longline trench or a shorter style like Kate's, it's so easy to incorporate them into your capsule wardrobe.

If you want to recreate Catherine's look and haven't already invested in a trench, there are plenty of trench coats on the high street that don't come with a designer price tag.

Replicate Kate's Trench Coat Look

Karen Millen Belted Short Trench Coat £103.20 (was £129) at Karen Millen This stone coat has the same stylish simplicity as Kate's Burberry trench, with storm flaps and a double breasted design. Plus it's currently in the summer sale for £103.20. M&S 60 Denier Body Sensor Tights £8 at M&S M&S are our go-to when it comes to good quality tights that don't snag and these 60-denier tights provide a completely opaque finish. Mango Asymmetrical Heeled Shoes £45.99 at Mango A pair of classic black heels will never go out of style. We're big fans of these chic Mango heels, with a unique asymmetrical design.

The Princess of Wales is a big fan of British brand Burberry, having worn various iterations of a Burberry jacket over the years, from the classic double-breasted chocolate brown coat she donned for a Vogue photoshoot, to the Burberry Quilted Shell Jacket she wore for a visit to Scotland in 2023.

Her Burberry trench coat on this occasion is the perfect option for transitional dressing, with the lighter colour still summery enough for warmer days. Trench coats are particularly versatile when it comes to the period between summer and autumn, as they often act as some of the best waterproof jackets.

A pair of trusty black tights are also a must for your autumn wardrobe and can be teamed with midi dresses and boots or the classic cold-weather combination of a mini skirt, boots and an oversized jumper.