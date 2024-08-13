Kate Garraway masters late summer dressing with eye-catching maxi skirt and cream blazer – the ever so versatile pieces looks effortlessly chic

Kate Garraway regularly lights up our daytime TV screens with her positivity and sunny disposition. And while it would be impossible for any outfit to outshine her personality, her latest look comes close.

While we might be struggling to beat the heat, Kate has mastered late summer dressing with a highly versatile and effortlessly chic outfit. The ITV presenter looked radiant as she headed to work at Global Studios recently, dressed in a gorgeous cream blazer, loose-fitting T-shirt and pleated silver maxi skirt.

When it comes to summer work wear, finding the right balance of looking professional and staying cool can be tricky. But Kate has just given us the inspiration we needed, with a few classic summer capsule wardrobe staples.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Steal Kate's late summer style

M&S Ruched Sleeve Blazer £49.50 at M&S If you love the look of Kate's cream blazer, this M&S jacket is near-identical to the presenter's. With its relaxed fit, creamy hue and ruched sleeves, this jacket is the perfect summer accessory - especially for chilly evenings. The blazer is also made from a lightweight yet durable viscose blend, meaning it will be a staple of your summer capsule wardrobe for years to come. Hush Raven Pleated Maxi Skirt £95 at Hush Who said metallics are just for Christmas? Not us. We love this stunning pleated skirt from Hush, which is strikingly similar to Kate's. Made from a soft jersey material, the skirt has a floaty A-line silhouette that is ultra-flattering but still comfy during the hot weather. Perfect for dressing up or down, it deserves a space in your summer capsule wardrobe. & Other Stories Crewneck T-Shirt £19 at & Other Stories White T-shirts are an essential part of any wardrobe, as they are easy to wear, breezy and go with almost anything. Though almost every store has one, we particularly love this 100 per cotton tee from & Other Stories. Not only is the fabric super breathable, it has a timeless crewneck shape that rarely goes out of style.

Wearing three summer wardrobe essentials, Kate has found the perfect way to combine a timeless blazer and classic t-shirt with an elevated summer piece. The jacket particularly is perfect for cooler days and late-summer evenings, and a brilliant transition piece for autumn given its neutral tone.

But we couldn’t take our eyes off Kate’s stunning silver maxi skirt – a workwear staple for decades thanks to its ultra-flattering cut and pleats. Kate finished off her outfit with a pair of lace-up boots, complementing her look beautifully. If heels aren’t your thing, this ensemble would work just as well with some of the most comfortable trainers for women.

As if you needed another excuse to raid your closet for metallics, metal tones are already one of the summer’s biggest trends , which looks set to stay put into autumn, so expect to see even more silvers and golds as the weather cools.