Julianne Moore proves why the little black dress is still the ultimate party outfit
The most versatile party look, Julianne Moore's LBD is the style to invest in this season
We don’t need to tell you how timeless the LBD is. Classic, sophisticated and always on trend, little black dresses are a mainstay as we head into the festive season. And Julianne Moore proves that they can work for any number of occasions you’re invited to in the coming weeks.
At an event in LA last month, she kept things understated and elegant in a plain black shift dress with long sleeves and a plunging, cut-out neckline. Accessorising the look, she created a colour-drenched outfit by pairing her dress with matching black tights and court shoes.
Elevating her outfit with statement drop earrings, it might be a simple outfit formula, but it’s certainly effective and so easy to replicate. The tights also helped to balance out the deep neckline for a truly elegant finish.
Shop LBDs
Accessorise Like Julianne Moore
With a little black dress like Julianne’s on hand in your autumn capsule wardrobe, you’re spoilt for choice when it comes to creating festive party outfits this season. And even with just the one dress, you can style it in multiple ways, reinventing it with different accessories.
There’s the sleek monochrome look Julianne went for, but you could easily add a pop of colour with a bright shoe and coordinating handbag, or add extra sparkle with more metallic accessories. Switching these up for each event will totally transform the same dress over and over again.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
