Julianne Moore proves that a sleek black dress and metallic handbag is the failsafe outfit formula that doesn't go out of fashion

Now that the seasons have changed, we’re all excited to try out the autumn/winter fashion trends 2025 and change up our outfits with trending styles and pieces. But there are certain staples in every autumn capsule wardrobe that need no updating at all, as Julianne Moore proved with her timeless look for the Kering Foundation Event in New York.

Stepping out in a custom Bottega Veneta gown, Julianne looked simply stunning in the long, black, sleeveless dress that boasted a sleek, fitted silhouette, no embellishment, but a sultry thigh-high slit.

Yet her ensemble was far from boring, with the new Riva strap sandals from Bottega Veneta, as well as some silver jewellery and Bottega Veneta’s knot clutch in a metallic silver tone, finishing off the outfit. She looked timelessly elegant and sophisticated in the minimal design, hinting that a classic black dress is still going to be the party wear look to lean into this festive season.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Sleek Black Party Gowns

Accessorise like Julianne Moore

Bottega Veneta Knot Clutch £3,280 / $4,500 at Bottega Veneta A metallic clutch like Julianne's knot purse is a sure-fire way to add interest and a fashion-forward flair to even the simplest and most classic of black gowns. While her silver colour is no longer available, this gold tone is just as striking. EXACT MATCH Bottega Veneta Riva Strap Sandal £860 / $1,100 at Bottega Veneta With a square toe and curving straps, these strappy heels blend classic with contemporary perfectly to give a timeless and trendy style. Zara Woven Effect Handbag £29.99 / $59.90 at Zara This Zara handbag has a very similar woven pattern to Julianne's Bottega piece, with the same metallic silver finish, giving it a party-ready look.

Julianne’s look takes all the guesswork out of partywear for the autumn and winter months, with her outfit formula of a sleek black dress and sparkly handbag never failing to look chic and elegant.

To create a monochrome style, opting for black heels like her is a sure-fire way to play into a timeless look, though you could play around with some of the autumn/winter shoe trends for 2025 by opting for a peep-toe style or, if you want to really push the boat out, try a formal-feeling, heeled clog.

With her dress and heels being so understated, Julianne added just the right amount of fun to her look through her accessories. Balancing sparkle with the classic feel of her gown, she added a pair of drop silver gemstone earrings and a metallic silver clutch bag. While her clutch is not available from Bottega anymore, you can get the same knot clutch in gold from Bottega Veneta and tie it in by wearing gold-toned jewellery to create a lovely and cohesive style for the festive season.