Julia Roberts glows in the most fabulous floral textured blazer and skirt - an outfit that we're eager to replicate this season

Julia Roberts never disappoints on the style front, and her latest attire is testament to her timeless sense of style. She combines a floral textured blazer with a floaty silhouette skirt and stunning leather loafers.

From starring in the infamous Pretty Woman to the unforgettable Notting Hill, Julia Robert's will always be a style icon in our eyes. And with the arrival of cooler weather, we're taking ques from Julia for those last-minute finds to complete our autumn capsule wardrobe.

Recently gracing Instagram with a look that captures everything we love about cool weather styling, she wears a textured single-breasted blazer paired with an elegant textured skirt. She finished off the look with ultra-chic horsebit loafers and a gemstone statement necklace.

A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts) A photo posted by on

The fabulous single-breasted blazer and skirt are from the luxury brand Erdem, one of the best British brands renowned for their romantic, retro-inspired women's clothing. And the blazer and skirt are made from floral cutwork cotton that add a beautiful textural dimension to this fabulous two-piece. The tailored blazer slightly cinches in at the waist, giving a polished feel to this outfit, while the skirt is floaty, adding a feminine, retro feel that really works. She finishes off the look with Gucci Jean Loafers, a classic staple that pairs beautifully with tailored looks.

Shop Julia Roberts Look

Zara Semi-Sheer Textured Blazer £69.99 at Zara Featuring sequin embellishments this textured blazer from Zara is a must-have find, especially for the autumn/winter season when festive parties return. Style this with a black midi-skirt, black slingback heels and even add a sparkly clutch bag for a special occasion. River Island Black Textured Prom Midi Skirt £55 at River Island This mid-length skirt is a fabulous wardrobe staple that can be styled with almost anything. Wear day to day with a t-shirt and your best white trainers, or dress up for special occasions with slingback heels, or even loafers. What's not to love? John Lewis August Leather Moccasins £85 at John Lewis These loafers are a fabulous lookalike for the Gucci Jordaan iconic design. Made from soft leather, and featuring a gold tone bar these will be a staple that will last you a lifetime. Wear with tailored trousers, dresses, or even with your favourite denim jeans.

This combination is sophisticated and effortlessly chic, and for those seeking an alternative to dresses this autumn, Julia Roberts' look is the perfect inspiration. As the weather turns, we need outfits that offer comfort and practicality without sacrificing style. And a blazer and skirt is an elegant and unmistakably cool combination - and offers proof that tailored looks should be an autumn go-to.

Not only is this a brilliant look for the cold weather styling, but it can also transition from day to night easily. Style down for an office day with your favourite trainers or ballet flats, or dress up with slingback heels and a clutch bag for a special occasion.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this outfit, "A blazer will work wonders for your wardrobe at this time of year, since you can use it to keep all your dresses and skirts weather-appropriate. The lace fabric on Julia's adds a really feminine feel, and those loafers? Swoon."