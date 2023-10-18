JLo’s eyeball sunglasses are… funky… to say the least
They're certainly eye-catching!
Jennifer Lopez recently posted to her Instagram, wearing a super chic gold gown, as well as a quirky pair of eyeball sunglasses - and honestly, we kind of love it.
It's no secret that sunglasses are simply a must-have accessory. Not only are they practical in protecting your eyes from the sun's harmful rays, but they also honestly just make you look so chic. We're talking celeb-off-duty vibes - even the likes of Kate Middleton and Julianne Moore have been seen wearing some seriously chic sunnies over the years.
Recently Jennifer Lopez debuted a brand new pair of sunglasses that we just didn't know how to feel about at first - but now, we love them.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
On 13 October, the actress posted a picture to her Instagram from a high-glam event, and she celebrated in a stunning gold Schiaparelli gown - as well as a rather peculiar pair of sunglasses.
Her specs matched her dress in hue, mimicking that envious golden sheen, but featured a rather abstract detail on the lenses - eyeballs. They're sort of giving Alien Superstar by Beyonce... they're sort of giving uncanny valley... either way, we're amused and intrigued.
At first, we found these glasses to be sort of strange, but honestly they're just so campy and fabulous - and of course, JLo can do no wrong sartorially.
This Schiaparelli event took place at the Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills, in which the Italian design house just opened a new boutique - so it's only fitting JLo wore such a glam gown from the brand.
A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik)
A photo posted by on
On that evening, she also wore a seriously stunning, glitzy new mani, that her famed nail artist Tom Bachik is dubbing the "24 Karat French" mani. In case Tom sounds familiar, you may recognize him as the genius behind JLo's fancy and elegant tuxedo nails, her lip gloss nails, as well as the dozens of other viral celeb manicures he's given over the years.
The 24 Karat French is easy to recreate - he started with a coffin shape, creating a thick, yet elegant French as you normally would. Then, he added some studs throughout each nail, adding a dose of sparkle to each finger.
Needless to say, JLo was totally glammed out for this evening with Schiaparelli, and the rest of her glam matched. Her long brown hair was cascaded down her back into a flowing ponytail, which featured an elegant slicked-back texture on the top, and her makeup exuded a golden glam vibe, with her eyeshadow and face contour giving her a sunned glow - and of course, a stunning coral red lip to finish everything off.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Yoga helped to transform my experience of menopause - here's how it happened
Doing yoga in menopause can help to alleviate symptoms and create a better mindset during this life stage, as instructor Cheryl MacDonald discovered after 25 years in the industry
By Jennifer Kyte Published
-
First Lady of France Brigitte Macron’s après ski look is so chic and we’re trying to copy it immediately
Only Brigitte could look that chic while riding a ski lift
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
JLo’s signature Ugg slippers cost over £100 - but this £20 lookalike from Costco are just as soft
Our favourite slippers just became more accessible
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
JLo is all in for fall with a chocolate brown blazer and dark blue flare jeans
Autumnal fashion has officially commenced in the JLo universe
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
JLo just made a case for pearls being the 'it' accessory of fall 2023
JLo's shawl just proved that pearls are going to be autumn's hottest accessory
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
We’re in love with JLo’s super summery all-white outfit with flared trousers and huge platform heels
She seriously nailed the monochrome look
By Madeline Merinuk Published