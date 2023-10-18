JLo’s eyeball sunglasses are… funky… to say the least

Jennifer Lopez recently posted to her Instagram, wearing a super chic gold gown, as well as a quirky pair of eyeball sunglasses - and honestly, we kind of love it.

It's no secret that sunglasses are simply a must-have accessory. Not only are they practical in protecting your eyes from the sun's harmful rays, but they also honestly just make you look so chic. We're talking celeb-off-duty vibes - even the likes of Kate Middleton and Julianne Moore have been seen wearing some seriously chic sunnies over the years.

Recently Jennifer Lopez debuted a brand new pair of sunglasses that we just didn't know how to feel about at first - but now, we love them.

On 13 October, the actress posted a picture to her Instagram from a high-glam event, and she celebrated in a stunning gold Schiaparelli gown - as well as a rather peculiar pair of sunglasses.

Her specs matched her dress in hue, mimicking that envious golden sheen, but featured a rather abstract detail on the lenses - eyeballs. They're sort of giving Alien Superstar by Beyonce... they're sort of giving uncanny valley... either way, we're amused and intrigued.

At first, we found these glasses to be sort of strange, but honestly they're just so campy and fabulous - and of course, JLo can do no wrong sartorially.

This Schiaparelli event took place at the Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills, in which the Italian design house just opened a new boutique - so it's only fitting JLo wore such a glam gown from the brand.

On that evening, she also wore a seriously stunning, glitzy new mani, that her famed nail artist Tom Bachik is dubbing the "24 Karat French" mani. In case Tom sounds familiar, you may recognize him as the genius behind JLo's fancy and elegant tuxedo nails, her lip gloss nails, as well as the dozens of other viral celeb manicures he's given over the years.

The 24 Karat French is easy to recreate - he started with a coffin shape, creating a thick, yet elegant French as you normally would. Then, he added some studs throughout each nail, adding a dose of sparkle to each finger.

Needless to say, JLo was totally glammed out for this evening with Schiaparelli, and the rest of her glam matched. Her long brown hair was cascaded down her back into a flowing ponytail, which featured an elegant slicked-back texture on the top, and her makeup exuded a golden glam vibe, with her eyeshadow and face contour giving her a sunned glow - and of course, a stunning coral red lip to finish everything off.