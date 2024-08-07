Jessica Ennis-Hill’s favourite striped swimsuit has us searching high and low for chic alternatives - and we’ve found some beauties

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill’s favourite striped swimsuit had us searching high and low for chic alternatives and we’ve found some beautiful pieces.

When you find swimwear for your body shape and style preferences it often becomes a treasured piece in your holiday wardrobe and it seems we’re not the only ones who get a lot of wear out of our favourite swimsuit. Taking to Instagram earlier this summer Olympic Gold Medal-winning Heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill posted a sweet snap of herself on holiday. Just as we’d expect from her given the glorious sunshine, she was wearing a swimsuit and we recognised this particular green and white striped swimwear from another holiday back in August last year. It seems Jessica Ennis-Hill has a favourite swimsuit and we’re not surprised that it’s this green and white stripy one.

Back in August 2023, Jessica was in Portugal and shared pictures of her trip, starting with one of her readying herself to catch an inflatable beach ball. Her swimsuit was the Radiance Plunge Swimsuit by Maryan Mehlhorn that is now almost sold out on Simply Beach and it has a plunging neckline and a small waist belt.

Shop Green and White Swimwear Like Jessica Ennis-Hill's

Whistles Striped Swimsuit £89 at Whistles This piece is almost like a hybrid between a bikini and a swimsuit as it has has a gorgeous open back which fastens at the top. The high neck at the front is a lovely detail to balance this out and the khaki green and white vertical stripes are stunning. Style with a linen shirt or a beach coverup and you're good to go. Hunza G Celine Swimsuit £185 at Net-A-Porter This is a luxurious swimsuit but it's an investment well worth making if you think it will remain your favourite swimwear piece year after year. By Hunza G, it's a 'one size' design and is made from their supportive 'Crinkle™' seersucker fabric. The D-ring at the front is a lovely detail and it has an 80s-style scooped back. John Lewis Striped Swimsuit Was £42, Now £21 at John Lewis Also available in navy and white, this sage green and white swimsuit is a summer holiday staple. It's made from textured seersucker fabric, with a low scoop back and a twist detail. This would look fabulous with a linen shirt or even worn with denim shorts and a T-shirt before you get in the pool or sea.

The belt, with its pale cream rectangular belt buckle, is a great addition and is particularly flattering if you’re looking to accentuate your waist. Inside, Jessica’s favourite swimsuit is full lined and has removable cups, though it’s the pattern that really sold us on this beautiful piece - and clearly appealed to the Olympian too.

Retro glamour is one of the key swimwear trends for 2024 and Jessica was clearly ahead of the game when she wore her striped swimsuit on holiday last year. It definitely has vintage charm and the brand even describes the green and white print as "retro". Although not technically stripes, the geometric green shapes run in bands across the swimsuit, creating the appearance of green stripes.

It’s a fun take on classic stripes and we are particularly entranced by the boldness of the emerald green and white combination. If you love a striped swimsuit but want something different to the often-seen blue and white and black and white stripes, then you might want to consider investing in green and white swimwear which is every bit as striking but brighter.

A swimsuit like this also looks sensational with beachwear over the top if you want to make the trip from the poolside to a restaurant or café. Jessica Ennis-Hill opted to layer an oversized linen shirt over the top of her re-worn swimming costume at a beachside restaurant in June 2024. Worn open at the front, you could still see the design of her swimsuit, but her arms and shoulders were covered from the sun.

Choosing a white shirt also coordinated with the base colour of the swimsuit and this helped to give Jessica’s look more cohesion and a relaxed yet put-together feel. Just like when she wore it in Portugal, the retired athlete chose to accessorise her swimsuit look with a pair of dark sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun and wore her hair in a bun. This kept it away from her face in the heat and also looked incredibly chic with her swimwear.